[BN] Blitz: Bills scouting staff enjoys return to normalcy in evaluating prospects on, off field

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 6, 2022

Bills scouting staff enjoys return to normalcy in evaluating prospects on, off field

One of the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic as far as football goes was the way it changed the NFL scouting process.

NFL area scouts could not go to college campuses during the 2020 season. They couldn’t watch practices or talk in person with college coaches during that time. The NFL scouting combine was even canceled.

Scouts and front offices were forced to rely on film and word of mouth. Film, of course, can only show so much. This draft cycle, teams are getting some face time with prospects.

“It’s a big part of it, at least for us,” Terrance Gray, the Bills' assistant director of player personnel, said after Wednesday’s practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. “When you draft them, they come into your building and you’re adding them to your culture. So it is a big part of what we do, sitting down in one-on-one interaction. It’s not always all football.”