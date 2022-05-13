 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest

  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 13, 2022

After Buffalo’s Week 7 bye, the Bills face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, which will be in the middle of a three-game road trip.

Analysis: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest

The rumor came to reality: the Bills will travel to Los Angeles and play in prime time to open the NFL season against the defending champion Rams.

They're back in the national spotlight the following week when they host Minnesota on Monday Night Football. Then comes a road game at an improved Dolphins team; a trip to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson; and a road game at Kansas City follows a home game vs. Pittsburgh to make up the first six games of the season.

What a start for the Bills, who have a tough schedule to tackle in 2022-23 after playing the easiest schedule in the NFL last season.

But while those first few games make things sound difficult, Buffalo's schedule is still not among the toughest in the league. 

Based on the latest over-under win totals for each team set by Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Bills will face the 17th toughest schedule in 2022.

Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis of the Bills' schedule.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Game-by-game predictions: A 3-3 record heading into a Week 7 bye looks, at first glance, like a rocky start. According to Jay Skurski, there aren't many losses on the schedule after that early stretch. Here are his predictions for each game. Read more

Thanksgiving game becoming a new standard: Bills fans are starting to make watching their team on Thanksgiving a tradition of sorts. Buffalo's Thanksgiving game in Detroit will mark the third time in four years the Bills have played on Thanksgiving, all on the road. Read more

County legislature approves $100 million down payment for Bills stadium construction: The Erie County Legislature took a key step forward Thursday in a move that "is expected to save tens of millions of dollars over the life of the county's stadium loan," Sandra Tan reported. Read more

Bernard reportedly signs rookie contract: Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who the Bills drafted in the third round of the NFL draft, reportedly agreed to his four-year, $5.042 million rookie deal. Read more

How much will seat licenses cost? Bills fans get a glimpse: The Bills sent out a survey to more than 40,000 fans last week. The personal seat license prices noted in the survey start at $500 for general seating – and reach as high as $16,500 for premier seating. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Hometown kid Henri Jokiharju among five Sabres at World Championship in Finland Read more

Peyton Krebs right at home with Sabres following life-changing trade Read more

High schools: Meet the 2021-22 Scholar-Athletes Winter winners Read more

Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete Winter 2022 honorable mention selections Read more

Today in sports history: May 13

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

