[BN] Blitz: Bills safety Jaquan Johnson takes advantage of extra reps

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 11, 2022

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson takes advantage of extra reps

With injuries and absences come opportunity for guys like Jaquan Johnson.

Johnson, the 26-year-old safety, has had more opportunities of late. Both of the veteran safeties (Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer) missed voluntary OTAs this spring and both have been out at times during this training camp.

Poyer remains out with an elbow injury and has no timetable.

For Johnson, that means he's been able to show what he's learned playing behind one of the best tandems in the league. The Bills know what he's capable of on special teams.

“I've been a four-phase guy since my rookie year,” Johnson said. “That's what I've been doing. And while I've been doing that, I've been learning the defense, talking to the older guys, making sure that when I do go out there, I don't miss a beat.”

It's showing.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Johnson.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Wednesday observations: The penultimate practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University featured Christian Benford's rise up the depth chart, some fun at the end of a special teams drill, another strong day form Tommy Sweeney, Leslie Frazier talking about Tre'Davious White and other highlights. Here are Jay Skurski's observations. Read more

Here's a photo gallery from Day 14 in Pittsford. View photos

Will Bills be the last team to lose a game this season? They might be favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they're not the favorites to stay undefeated the longest. Who is? Read more

Infant twins join Bills Mafia by going through tiny tables – gently: What other way is there to baptize a child into Bills fandom? Read more

Bates happy to find home at right guard on Bills offensive line: Versatility and dependability have been two valuable traits for Ryan Bates. But the offensive lineman is pretty pumped to have found a home at right guard, and happy to be in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. Read more

Broncos are rich and diverse: The Denver Broncos' new ownership group is the league's most diverse with four of the six members either female or minorities. Read more

The lessons Mahomes and the Chiefs learned: From The Ringer: "Patrick Mahomes survived the first slump of his career last season. Now, he and the Chiefs are trying to reinvent their offense while the rest of the AFC West is racing to catch up." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres bolster depth at center by signing Riley Sheahan to two-way contract Read more

Erik Brady: Hasek was a perfect fit for Buffalo ... and a perfect puppy for our family Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Luca Buscaglia, Williamsville East soccer Read more

Colleges: Big 4 men's basketball coaches offer suggestions for transfer portal reform Read more

How Big 4 men's basketball coaches have adapted to transfer portal's impact at colleges Read more

Racing: WNY Autos: Lancaster drag racing program rolling along, looking ahead to future Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 11

