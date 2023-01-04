[BN] Blitz: Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital ICU

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 4, 2023

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital ICU; game will not resume this week

As the NFL world rallied around him Tuesday, Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition inside the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills did not hold any media availability Tuesday, but said in a statement that they "are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

The Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week, the league said Tuesday.

During a normal week, the Bills would be back at practice today. But this week has been anything but normal. Jay Skurski has the latest on Hamlin's condition and the NFL's response.

As Hamlin remained in the hospital, the GoFundMe he started in 2020 for a toy drive continued to see a surge of donations. Tuesday night, donations had topped $5.5 million, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote.

Jill Kelly embraces Bills fans at vigil: Back in Orchard Park, dozens of Bills fans gathered for a prayer vigil outside of Highmark Stadium. Jill Kelly went around the gathering and greeted, hugged and thanked the fans for coming. “Certainly we can give, and yes, give to the charity that Damar set up," she said. "But also pray because there’s power in prayer, and there’s power in community.” Read more

Hamlin had 'phenomenal' on-field assistance: “First and foremost, the Bills’ medical staff did a phenomenal job,” former Jacksonville Jaguars head athletic trainer and physical therapist Mike Ryan said. “...you don’t know if a player has gotten the wind knocked out of him or a player is unconscious and you literally have a life-threatening situation at hand. Kudos to them in a difficult situation. They had to get very aggressive in managing the injury.” Ryan O'Halloran detailed the steps medical professionals likely went through after Hamlin went down. Read more

UB heart doctor: What happened to Hamlin was “basically a constellation of incredibly bad luck …,” said Dr. Anne B. Curtis, a cardiac electrophysiologist. “You can have a totally normal heart and have this happen.” What happens next? “The best-case prognosis is he comes back completely normal,” she said, “and I think that there's a real chance of that because of the prompt attention he got on the field.” Read more

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Hamlin: "Man, it's a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher. And that young man be a Pittsburgher, I've known that guy, probably since he was about 12. I just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being..." Read more

How the broadcasts did: Alan Pergament, the News' TV critic, said the "terrifying situation was covered by a terrific" team of analysts and anchors Monday night. "Everybody found the right tone ... but especially Booger McFarland, Ryan Clark, Lisa Salters and Scott Van Pelt." Read more

Sabres/NHL: Chris Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, recalls his 'scary' cardiac event Read more

Another emotional day for Sabres ends with Tage Thompson's overtime winner Read more

Sabres arrive at arena in 'Love for 3' shirts to honor Damar Hamlin Read more

Colleges: LaQuill Hardnett leads UB men to MAC victory over Ohio Read more

Lewiston native's heart stopped while playing college baseball. He's making a full recovery Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 4

