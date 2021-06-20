[BN] Blitz: Bills running back forms special bond with NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 20, 2021
Antonio Williams honors grandfather with NASCAR partnership
Antonio Williams credits his grandfather, James, for inspiring his passion for NASCAR.
The Buffalo Bills’ second-year running back found the perfect way to honor him – and found a new friendship in the process.
An interaction with his Twitter followers led Williams to Nate Blasdell, a Rochester native, Bills fan and the business manager for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr.
Williams formed a business partnership with Graf and his team, SS Green Light Racing, in February. The two also became fast friends.
“It's been tremendous,” Graf told The Buffalo News. “He's come to a lot of my races this season. He’s super, super passionate – absolutely loves racing. He's pretty good at it, too. We've gone to a lot of go-kart tracks now, he's done some iRacing.”
Williams signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina and spent much of the 2020 season on the practice squad. While his NFL career has only begun, he already has his sights on owning a race team one day.
Jay Skurski has more.
