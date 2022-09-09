[BN] Blitz: Bills rout defending champs in season-opening laugher

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 9, 2022

Von Miller and the remade D-line set the tone, and Josh Allen picked up where he left off

Rarely do things live up to the hype quite like this.

The Buffalo Bills were getting a lot of love all offseason and preseason. They are Super Bowl favorites. And they entered the NFL's opening night with a chance to make a statement on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Allen, with MVP-like expectations on his shoulders heading into 2022, was nearly perfect to start the game, and new pass rusher Von Miller and the remade defensive line was downright dominant at times, sacking Matthew Stafford seven times (two by Miller). The Bills outgained the Rams, 413-243.

With Allen at the helm, anything seems possible for these Bills, as Jay Skurski wrote. Here are Skurski's observations from the 31-20 win at SoFi Stadium.

Bills fans couldn't have asked for a better start to the Von Miller era. Seven plays into Rams' first series, Miller got through the protection to bring down Stafford for a loss of eight yards. From there, the sacks just kept coming for the Bills.

Miller's presence seemed to open up others to make plays. The Bills combined for 15 quarterback hits without blitzing a single time.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Miller's debut and how the new-look defensive line rose to the occasion.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills remain modest, even after rout: “I wouldn’t say it was a signature win; I would say it was the first game,” said wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished with 122 yards on eight catches and a put-away touchdown in the fourth quarter. “We did some good things, but we also had four turnovers, and that could cost you the game." If the Bills were feeling themselves, they certainly weren't showing it. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: The Rams blitzed early in the fourth quarter and got burned. Star corner Jalen Ramsey got fooled (more than once). The Rams were fooled on Buffalo's first drive by a perfectly ran play action. Mark Gaughan takes a look at the key plays that helped shape the result Thursday night. Read more

From the other side: LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote about the humbling of the Rams: "In their first game since winning the Super Bowl championship here in February, the Rams provided not an exciting encore, but a sour sequel. Did we really need another Hangover?" Read more

Blue cheese! Josh Allen apparently audibled in the second quarter by calling out, "blue cheese, blue cheese." Of course. Read more

Bills fans react to the win: There was plenty to celebrate in the Twitterverse. Here are some highlights. Read more

Photos: Here's how the game looked through the lens of Harry Scull Jr. inside SoFi Stadium. View photos

Before the game, Bills fans arrived, Ozzy Osbourne prepared, and the anticipation built. View photos

Voice of the Fan: Pete Rosen's fan column published before the game was played, but it stands up even after: "The buzz about the team is ear-splitting. The City of Buffalo is not only thirsty for a major sport championship, it is starving and stark-raving mad for one. The victory parade alone will be a national event. So savor every morsel and minute of this possible, if not probable, championship season." Read more

