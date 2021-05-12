[BN] Blitz: Bills roundtable: What's the opener, most anticipated game and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 12, 2021

Bills roundtable: Prime time, what's the opener, most anticipated game and more

It's schedule release day in the NFL, the next major milestone in the league's offseason.

For Bills fans, it's the next step as anticipation builds for a Bills season filled with high expectations.

We've known the Bills opponents, home and away, for a while, but tonight we'll learn when those games are going to be played. Next season will mark the NFL's first 17-game regular season.

As we wait for the release, News sports writers Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf weighed in on a variety of topics around the release.

How many prime-time games will the Bills get? Will the speculation of the Bills playing in the NFL opener come to fruition? Which games are they most looking forward to?