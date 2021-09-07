[BN] Blitz: Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 7, 2021
Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player?
The Bills won 13 games last season for the first time since 1991. They won their first playoff game since 1995. And they reached their first AFC title game since 1993.
They have their eyes on another deep playoff run, and the team's first Super Bowl.
To aid in that journey, the Bills have a strength of schedule that ranks among the easier in the NFL this season. The combined 2020 winning percentage of their 2021 opponents is under .500.
All of that considered, a 10.5 over/under win total seems a little low for Buffalo. So it's no surprise that all three of our Bills beat writers took the over when presented with the question in our Bills roundtable. Jay Skurski used the word "easily" when saying the total would be over 10.5.
"The time is now," Skurski wrote.
Beyond the win totals, our writers were asked: what is the biggest challenge facing the Bills? Have the Bills boosted their roster enough to knock off Kansas City? Who will be the biggest surprise?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Keep your eyes on point differential: In a 17-game season, win and loss records can be subject to some statistical variance. What's a more accurate barometer for who's really good? Point differential. Keep your eye on the plus-100 club. The Bills were there last season for the first time since 2004 and should be again in 2021 thanks to their high-powered offense. What does that mean? Jim Kubiak has the context. Read more
Shaped by his parents, Reggie Gilliam carved out a spot on the Bills: In case you missed Katherine Fitzgerald's story on the do-it-all fullback/tight end Reggie Gilliam, here's a look at what made him the player and person he is in 2021. “One of my favorite things to say to him was, ‘Reggie, your friends don't call me dad,’ ” Reggie Gilliam Sr. said. Read more
Simulating the season: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) simulated the entire 285-game NFL season 20,000 times to create this year's projections. ESPN's Seth Walder analyzed one of those simulations. In it, the Bills won the Super Bowl. Read more
Smaller markets pay a bigger share on stadium deals: Miss our analysis of recent stadium deals? We learned that the smaller the market, the higher the public share of the stadium costs. Read more
Who's who on the negotiation team: It's more than just Terry and Kim Pegula at the negotiating table. Read more
Season preview: Our Bills season preview in the print version of The Buffalo News is coming tomorrow. It will be available online, too.
Letter to the editor: "If there is going to be a billion-dollar-plus public-private stadium partnership for Buffalo, let’s make sure we get this right and not cut corners where many thousands of fans would be left out." Read more
The 10 most important players: NFL analyst John Clayton has Josh Allen on his list of the 10 most important players in the league. Allen will need to prove he can maintain the huge improvement he displayed last season — his completion rate jumped from 59% to 69% — but if he continues to get better, watch out." Read more
Where's the league going?: Another Washington Post story, this one from Sam Fortier: "Andy Ross always wanted to be in the NFL agent business. Now he wonders where it’s going." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: How Sabres prospect Devon Levi developed into a record-setting goalie Read more
Baseball: Bisons riding high as they return home after seven-game sweep of Scranton Read more
Colleges: Soccer wisdom propels Canisius' Erin Weir to fast start in college Read more
High schools: Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees after first week of high school season Read more
Jamestown, Iroquois are unanimous atop News' first high school football polls of season Read more
East Aurora on top of boys and girls preseason cross country polls Read more
Today in sports history: Sept. 7
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.