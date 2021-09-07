[BN] Blitz: Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 7, 2021

Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player?

The Bills won 13 games last season for the first time since 1991. They won their first playoff game since 1995. And they reached their first AFC title game since 1993.

They have their eyes on another deep playoff run, and the team's first Super Bowl.

To aid in that journey, the Bills have a strength of schedule that ranks among the easier in the NFL this season. The combined 2020 winning percentage of their 2021 opponents is under .500.

All of that considered, a 10.5 over/under win total seems a little low for Buffalo. So it's no surprise that all three of our Bills beat writers took the over when presented with the question in our Bills roundtable. Jay Skurski used the word "easily" when saying the total would be over 10.5.

"The time is now," Skurski wrote.