[BN] Blitz: Bills rookie James Cook adds a layer to running back room

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 13, 2022

Bills rookie James Cook adds a layer to running back room

James Cook was drafted because the Buffalo Bills felt they needed to bring more talent to their running back room, specifically another weapon out of the backfield for the passing game.

You're not likely to see a lot of starters on the field tonight when the Bills open their preseason slate vs. the visiting Indianapolis Colts, so that means Cook could see a bit of action.

Cook is in the same boat as some of the other younger players, like rookie receiver Khalil Shakir. The Bills are using camp to figure out how to use their new pieces, and where they might fit in.

“I think, right now, it's so early to kind of tell where he's going to fit in and everything, but I love James,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said of the new running back.

Devin Singletary will start. Zack Moss is a bruiser. Cook? He's adding a versatile layer. How soon it pays off for the Bills remains to be seen.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the rookie.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

It's been how long? You need four digits to count the days back to Buffalo's last preseason loss. Read more

Mac Jones has Bills loss in his locker: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appears to be getting some motivation from the drubbing by the Buffalo Bills in last season's AFC playoffs. Jones seems to have a photo taped in his locker of himself, looking dejected with his head down, as he walks off the field in January at Highmark Stadium. Read more

Allen a top earner: Only four players make more money than Josh Allen in the NFL. For the first time since Forbes began compiling the top earners list in 2010, the top 10 spots are all occupied by quarterbacks. Read more

Allen's contract is looking more and more like a bargain.

Von Miller's right – the Bills should sign OBJ: In case you missed Jay Skurski's column, he wrote about why Odell Beckham Jr. makes sense for the Bills and why Brandon Beane should listen to Von Miller and get it done. Read more

Allen won't play tonight: As a reminder, Josh Allen won't play in tonight's preseason opener. The first team went through a spirited practice Thursday as the Pittsford portion of camp closed. Read more

Best of camp: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "Because the roster is strong, deep and nearly set, this was not the spiciest training camp." Because of that, the 2022 training camp awards reflect a lack of surprises, but the show must go on. Read more

Wilson goes down in Jets opener: Jets QB Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter of New York's preseason opener in Philadelphia. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Today in sports history: Aug. 13

