[BN] Blitz: Bills, rest of NFL have had good luck with first-round CBs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 25, 2022

NFL draft preview: Bills, rest of NFL have had good luck with first-round cornerbacks

If the Bills decide to focus on a cornerback with their first-round selection, history will be on their side, both local and national.

Seven of the eight cornerbacks Buffalo has drafted in the first round since 1990 turned out to be good players. From 1999 to 2018, 80 cornerbacks were drafted in the first round, and 37 of them made the Pro Bowl at some point.

Fifty of the 80 (62.5%) could be called hits (good NFL careers).

Experts say about 50% of first-round picks turn out to be good players.

Why the success at CB?

"I think it’s because of the way these guys can be utilized in the league now,” said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “You have one, two, three, four cornerbacks playing on a team. So now if a guy’s not necessarily a lead corner, he’s still going to have a role."

Mark Gaughan took a look at this year's CB class in our latest draft preview story.

