[BN] Blitz: Bills' rematch with Bengals comes with added perspective

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 21, 2023

'It just brought our family closer': Bills' rematch with Bengals comes with added perspective

Maybe, in an alternate universe, this rematch would have always taken place. Someone would have won the Week 17 game in Cincinnati, and we'd be gearing up for Bills-Bengals – either in Western New York or southwestern Ohio – in the NFL's divisional round.

Instead, here we are, preparing for a game with two teams that will be tethered together forever because of the experience and near-tragedy they shared inside Paycor Stadium a few weeks ago.

That night, they all were on the same page. Tomorrow, each team will aim to send the other home.

For the Bills, the Damar Hamlin incident gave them "another chunk of armor," Dion Dawkins said.

The story of this year's team is still being written, Brandon Beane said, but he said he didn't know if there's another Bills team he will ever be more proud of.

“Thirteen seconds means nothing. This is what it’s truly about. Building teams, building men, leading.”

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Cook getting more work: In each of the past two games, rookie James Cook has received more carries than fourth-year veteran Devin Singletary at running back. Why the change? Jay Skurski takes a look. Read more

Divisional round predictions: This weekend, the NFL’s next generation of quarterbacks are taking center stage. Who will emerge and play in the conference championships? Ryan O'Halloran has his predictions for the weekend. Read more

Bills to receive gold Damar Hamlin pendants: Gabriel Jacobs, the “Jeweler to the Stars,” is gifting pendants to the Bills in support of Hamlin. The 80 custom pendants for Bills players and staff have a 2.5-inch, 14-karat gold No. 3 along with a gold heart. Take a look. Read more

Bengals O-line will have three fill-ins: Cincinnati had continuity for much of the season on the offensive line, but that's been derailed. Now? The Bengals head to Buffalo with three starters out. “The kid gloves are off, to some degree. Those guys have to come and play,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. Read more

Dawkins chosen as inaugural 'Kent Hull Stand Up Guy' award winner: Hull died on Oct. 18, 2011, but, as Mark Gaughan said, his legacy lives on in so many ways. One of those is the creation of the Kent Hull Stand Up Guy award, which went to Dion Dawkins. "I'm really thankful. I truly am. I'm going to put this up just like it's a game ball, because this is an honor," Dawkins said. Read more

Knox's touchdown streak: In case you missed it yesterday, Jay Skurski wrote about Dawson Knox's touchdown streak putting him in rare company and how his emergence for the Bills has been critical. Read more

"Josh Allen Needs to Chill": From The Ringer: "The Bills offense is elite. But one small change could make it better." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin's 'little Hail Mary' was yet another great play in a season full of them for Sabres Read more

Colleges: UB men's basketball falls to Toledo, 86-77 Read more

High schools: Timon rallies to an 80-77 victory over St. Joe's in meeting of ranked teams Read more

Lancaster's Rachel Kamrowski commits to Niagara County Community College Read more

Meet the 2022 All-Western New York girls volleyball large and small schools first teams Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 21

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.