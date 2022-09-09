[BN] Blitz: Bills-Rams Report Card

Sept. 9, 2022

Bills-Rams Report Card: Bills' coaching decisions stand out in opening win over Rams

Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills after their 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

It’s a small sample size, but Thursday provided plenty of evidence the Bills are going to be just fine with Ken Dorsey taking over as offensive coordinator, Skurski says.

See the grades he gives out for the Bills' running game, passing game, defense, special teams and coaching.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Postgame coverage: Buffalo Bills defeat Los Angeles Rams 31-10 to kick off season: Josh Allen led the offense with 297 passing yards and three touchdowns and new defensive end Von Miller made his mark with two sacks (out of seven total for the Bills). Read – and see – all of our postgame coverage here.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.