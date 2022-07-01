[BN] Blitz: Bills questions: Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 1, 2022

Bills questions: Is Zack Moss on the roster bubble?

Zack Moss couldn't have liked Buffalo's selection of James Cook in the second round, which came on the heels of adding veteran Duke Johnson.

While it might not mean he's on the outside looking in – it's unlikely he'd be a roster cut – it certainly means his path to more playing time just got a little more difficult.

The "starting" spot is Devin Singletary's to lose, and the Bills are excited about what Cook can bring to the offense, a pass-catching ability that they needed.

Moss, selected in the third round in 2020, was inactive four times last year, including a stretch of three of four games starting in late November.

In part two in a series of 10 questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp, Katherine Fitzgerald looks at Moss' immediate future.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Josh Allen ranks No. 2 in NFL jersey sales: Allen jerseys are No. 2 on the list of top selling NFL jerseys through the first few months of 2022. NFLShop and the NFLPA released the top 10 list Wednesday with Allen trailing only Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. Read more

What can tight end Dawson Knox do for an encore?: Knox's breakout season was a welcome development for the Bills. What's next? He's ready for whatever the Bills want from him. “I do feel like I can do whatever is required of me now,” Knox said. “Whether it's blocking, pass protection, or running routes, I feel like it's starting to become a little natural.” Read more

Jim Kelly gets kick throwing football to kids at 34th annual football camp: “I still feel good,” he said. “Mouth still hurts every once in a while, doing all the talking. But overall, I love it. I really do.” In case you missed it, here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story on Kelly's latest camp. Read more

AFC East overview: Miss our previous looks at Buffalo's AFC East opponents?

In Miami, it's all about Tua. Read more

The Patriots didn't make major changes in their bid to catch the Bills. Read more

There's some renewed optimism surrounding the New York Jets. For good reason? Read more

Records that could be broken in 2022: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are nearing milestones. Plenty of others are, too. NFL.com took a look at some records and milestones that could be reached this season. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Re-signing Craig Anderson doesn't remotely mean Sabres are done looking for goaltending help Read more

Sabres Notebook: Scouting team staying prepared for surprises in Round 1 of draft Read more

Colleges: UB lineman Dom Polizzi awarded full scholarship in feel-good moment Read more

St. Bonaventure men's basketball opens season Nov. 7 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) Read more

High schools: Photos: Meet the 2022 Coaches All-WNY softball large and small schools first teams. View here

2022 Softball honor roll: Saluting the top players in Western New York Read more

Bandits: Bandits still dealing with championship loss as NLL awards revealed; offseason changes loom Read more

Today in sports history: July 1

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.