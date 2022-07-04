[BN] Blitz: Bills questions: Can Gabriel Davis build on breakout season?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 4, 2022

Bills questions: Can Gabriel Davis build on breakout season, thrive as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver?

If the Bills had held on and won in Kansas City, and went on to win the AFC, Gabriel Davis would be a Buffalo legend forever. Heck, his 201 yards and four touchdown catches will be remembered for a long time.

But Davis, 23 and entering year three in the NFL, is tired of hearing about it.

"It was the biggest blessing in my life that ever happened to me," Davis said. "But the future’s now and we got to move on."

The future for Davis means moving on as the No. 2 receiver opposite Stefon Diggs. The Bills added depth and competition lower in the depth chart, but Davis is the undisputed second passing option among Buffalo's receivers.

What will Davis do with the opportunity?

In the fifth part of our series on 10 questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp, Jason Wolf digs into Davis.

