[BN] Blitz: Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 26, 2022

Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California

The same week the Buffalo Bills officially gave their punting job to Matt Araiza, the rookie from San Diego State and two former college teammates have been accused in a California civil lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in the fall.

The accusations in the lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, first emerged in a Los Angeles Times story. Araiza, then 21, is accused of having sex with an "observably intoxicated" 17-year-old girl outside of a home where he had been living, and then bringing her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped.

The Bills, in a statement, would make no further comment other than to say: “We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter."

Mark Gaughan has more details, a copy of the lawsuit and an interview with the attorney who field the suit.

