[BN] Blitz: Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves
[BN] Blitz: Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 22, 2022

Tracking down Crowder

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) chases down New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves

If this is mostly it for the Bills, and it sounds like it is, then it was a pretty successful free agency period.

The Bills got their pass rusher. They replaced their backup quarterback. They brought in a tight end to pair with their emerging one. They brought back a few key players.

Brandon Beane appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" and indicated that the Bills were looking past free agency period to the draft.

"We've got to knock this draft out, because we're pretty much done with free agency," Beane said Monday. Read more

"Pretty much" was a fitting choice of words, because the Bills still had a few moves left to make.

Later Monday, the Bills found their Cole Beasley replacement by signing Jamison Crowder. Read more

They also added running back Duke Johnson, a pass-catching back they didn't think they would need after they agreed to a deal with J.D. McKissic, who backed out of the deal to re-sign with the Commanders. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

