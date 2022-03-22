[BN] Blitz: Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 22, 2022

Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves

If this is mostly it for the Bills, and it sounds like it is, then it was a pretty successful free agency period.

The Bills got their pass rusher. They replaced their backup quarterback. They brought in a tight end to pair with their emerging one. They brought back a few key players.

Brandon Beane appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" and indicated that the Bills were looking past free agency period to the draft.

"We've got to knock this draft out, because we're pretty much done with free agency," Beane said Monday. Read more

"Pretty much" was a fitting choice of words, because the Bills still had a few moves left to make.