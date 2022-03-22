[BN] Blitz: Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 22, 2022
Bills 'pretty much done' after Monday moves
If this is mostly it for the Bills, and it sounds like it is, then it was a pretty successful free agency period.
The Bills got their pass rusher. They replaced their backup quarterback. They brought in a tight end to pair with their emerging one. They brought back a few key players.
Brandon Beane appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" and indicated that the Bills were looking past free agency period to the draft.
"We've got to knock this draft out, because we're pretty much done with free agency," Beane said Monday. Read more
"Pretty much" was a fitting choice of words, because the Bills still had a few moves left to make.
Later Monday, the Bills found their Cole Beasley replacement by signing Jamison Crowder. Read more
They also added running back Duke Johnson, a pass-catching back they didn't think they would need after they agreed to a deal with J.D. McKissic, who backed out of the deal to re-sign with the Commanders. Read more
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills bring back Barkley: Matt Barkley can serve as confidant to Josh Allen, as he has in the past. As his first stint in Buffalo was coming to a close, Brandon Beane raved about Barkley's role behind the scenes. Read more
Bills add depth up front: Buffalo agreed to a one-year contract with former Dolphins offensive lineman Greg Mancz. Mancz played in five games for Miami, making four starts. He spent more than a month on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. Read more
Matt Breida to the Giants: The Buffalo to North Jersey pipeline continued as the running back joined the New York Giants. Read more
Harrison Phillips: 'This isn't a goodbye': In case you missed it, the former Buffalo defensive lineman wanted to let Bills fans know that he wasn't saying goodbye. He'll still be a big part of the Western New York community. Read more
Excellence awards: The late Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs and longtime NFL public relations steward Joe Browne are among the inaugural winners of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Awards of Excellence. Read more
More QB movement: The quarterback carousel continued Monday, when the Falcons sent Matt Ryan to the Colts. Read more
Kaepernick still wants to play. But does he have a shot? From the Wall Street Journal: The activist quarterback has been conducting workouts as part of a renewed push to get signed after five years out of football. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: For once, Sabres focused on winning games now. And in Rochester, too Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure continues winding NIT road with quarterfinal game at Virginia Read more
High schools: East Aurora/Holland sets Section VI record in indoor track 4x800 Read more
Former Park School basketball star Noah Hutchins enters transfer portal at Rice Read more
Today in sports history: March 22
