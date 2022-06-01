[BN] Blitz: Bills players joke Dorsey, fiery first-year OC, should call plays from booth

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 1, 2022

Bills players joke Ken Dorsey, fiery first-year offensive coordinator, should call plays from booth

Mitch Morse had this to say about new Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's competitive edge:

"The best way you can describe it, is the ‘Holy Spirit’ comes out of him, and you don’t know when it’s going to come out. It’s funny, at times, but at the same time, you don’t want to be on the other end of that, because it can be ruthless."

To be clear, Morse said that side hasn't come out, at least not yet.

In a nod to Ricky Bobby (played by Will Ferrell), Dorsey said he's still trying to figure out what to do with his hands.

Leading the offense still feels new. He's never called plays before as a coach. That's why Dorsey, the former quarterbacks coach – who quarterback Josh Allen publicly campaigned for to replace ex-OC Brian Daboll – said he hasn't yet decided whether he'll call plays from the booth or on the field.

Jason Wolf has more from Dorsey's first session with reporters since taking over the job.

