[BN] Blitz: Bills-Patriots Scouting Report: Who has the upper hand?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 6, 2021

Scouting Report: Bills quarterback Josh Allen making big plays – both good and bad

It's December in Western New York, and that means Highmark Stadium gets to take center stage.

As the Bills and other stakeholders dial in on where the new stadium will be and what it will look like, surely there will be reference to Monday night's weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s with wind speeds sustained between 25 and 35 mph. It's possible we could see gusts as strong as 50 mph, meaning throwing the football and kicking the football will be greatly affected.

On the surface, it just seems like a game the Patriots are built for. Bill Belichick probably dreams about this kind of football.

The Patriots, to this point, have made things easier for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, and tonight should be no exception.