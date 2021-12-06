 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Bills-Patriots Scouting Report: Who has the upper hand?
[BN] Blitz: Bills-Patriots Scouting Report: Who has the upper hand?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 6, 2021

Bills Patriots football (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen used his arm and legs to beat the Patriots twice last season.

Scouting Report: Bills quarterback Josh Allen making big plays – both good and bad

It's December in Western New York, and that means Highmark Stadium gets to take center stage.

As the Bills and other stakeholders dial in on where the new stadium will be and what it will look like, surely there will be reference to Monday night's weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s with wind speeds sustained between 25 and 35 mph. It's possible we could see gusts as strong as 50 mph, meaning throwing the football and kicking the football will be greatly affected.

On the surface, it just seems like a game the Patriots are built for. Bill Belichick probably dreams about this kind of football.

The Patriots, to this point, have made things easier for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, and tonight should be no exception.

Jay Skurski takes a look inside each facet of the game with tonight's scouting report, and gives his score prediction for the game.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Our picks: The Bills' schedule has been easy enough at times that when our staff made their picks each week, there wasn't much surprise. Well, the going is getting tougher for the Bills, starting tonight vs. visiting New England. Is Bill Belichick back to owning the Bills? Or will Buffalo rise to the occasion?

How tragedy helped Dane Jackson prepare: From Jay Skurski: "Replacing an All-Pro cornerback is a big ask, but coming from where he does, it's nothing Dane Jackson will shy away from." Here's a look at the upbringing that prepared Jackson for whatever life throws him.

Sunday rewind: It was a pretty interesting NFL Sunday. The Detroit Lions finally won a game. The Pittsburgh Steelers proved a little something. And the Kansas City Chiefs moved atop the AFC playoff picture.

Mailbag: Should Bills fans be worried? Does Sean McDermott have the right philosophy on penalties? Why are the reports so pessimistic about Tre White's timeline? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag.

Get ready for the game: Miss any of our coverage this week and feeling unprepared for Bills-Patriots? Catch up below.

PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots

View from Vegas: Historical trends favor the Patriots, but these aren't those Patriots

Erik Brady: 'Hate' is such a strong word. But when it comes to the New England Patriots, it fits

Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule of offenses, defenses in the NFL

Sabres: Sabres prospect Devon Levi's hot streak continues with record-setting weekend

Colleges: Canisius, Niagara men have lost weekend

Jalen Adaway's buzzer-beater lifts St. Bonaventure to a 68-65 win against UB

Photos: St. Bonaventure 68, UB 65

Daemen College women's volleyball advances to Division II Elite Eight

High schools: Bennett falls to Carmel in Class AA state football championship game

Photos: Carmel 42, Bennett 12

Nearly 25 Section VI players selected to all-state girls volleyball teams

Soccer: Remembering Ian Matthews, a longtime Buffalo-area soccer referee

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

