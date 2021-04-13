 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Bills passed on an edge rusher in free agency. Will they in the draft?
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 13, 2021

Kwity Paye (copy) (copy)

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye.

After mostly passing on edge rusher in free agency, will Bills find one in draft?

For a team with few holes, the Bills have a serious problem getting after the quarterback. But free agency came and went and the Bills did nothing to change that besides adding former Panthers end Efe Obada to a one-year contract in late March.

To make matters more difficult, the Bills are drafting near the end of the first round. Most of the time, edge rushing talent drafted at pick 30 or after is not a simple plug-and-play. To get that type of player, the Bills will have to move up, or get lucky – two things that could actually happen.

While the experts have raved about a few different positions in this year's class, it doesn't appear to be an elite group of players at edge rusher this year.

Still, the Bills could find themselves a steal at 30.

In part seven of our series previewing the 2021 draft class at each position, Vic Carucci dives into the pool of edge rushers.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Our latest mocks: On March 21, Jay Skurski's mock draft – The News' second mock of the offseason – had the Bills selecting Michigan's Kwity Paye, an edge rusher, with the 30th pick. Read more

This week, Skurski's mock had the Bills moving a few picks down and out of the first round. Read more

Also, in case you missed it, our offensive tackle preview shows why the depth at that position could help the Bills, perhaps in their pursuit of an edge rusher. Read more

FMIA: Peter King's weekly column this week includes "a list of the 20 quarterback moves and prospective moves, just to show how much the market has been thrown into a tizzy in the last 10 weeks." Bills fans may enjoy the section on Zach Wilson and the sad history of Jets quarterbacks. Read more

Britt Reid charged From the AP: Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a young girl critically injured. Read more

Edelman retires: “Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either,” Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off." Read more

Sam Darnold speaks: “You go from being unwanted and then all of a sudden the people in Carolina wanted me and traded for me,” Darnold said. “I was just so excited for a fresh start and new opportunities. So it was bittersweet. ... I'm very thrilled to get going." Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

