[BN] Blitz: Bills passed on an edge rusher in free agency. Will they in the draft?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 13, 2021

After mostly passing on edge rusher in free agency, will Bills find one in draft?

For a team with few holes, the Bills have a serious problem getting after the quarterback. But free agency came and went and the Bills did nothing to change that besides adding former Panthers end Efe Obada to a one-year contract in late March.

To make matters more difficult, the Bills are drafting near the end of the first round. Most of the time, edge rushing talent drafted at pick 30 or after is not a simple plug-and-play. To get that type of player, the Bills will have to move up, or get lucky – two things that could actually happen.

While the experts have raved about a few different positions in this year's class, it doesn't appear to be an elite group of players at edge rusher this year.

Still, the Bills could find themselves a steal at 30.