[BN] Blitz: Bills overcome sloppy play to clinch third straight AFC East title

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 25, 2022

Bills overcome sloppy play to clinch third straight AFC East title

It was the coldest road game for the Bills since at least 1967, and the Bills did their best Saturday afternoon to make it look like they weren't a team that sometimes deals with cold weather at home.

There was plenty to be concerned about, but ultimately, the Bills won going away, routing the Bears, 35-13, to clinch their third straight division championship.

It wasn't pretty. Especially not from the quarterback.

Josh Allen finished 15 of 26 for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 71.3.

Of concern for the Bills coming into this game: how would the defensive line hold up? And would the Bills have trouble stopping the run again, against the most prolific rushing attack in the league?

The Bears entered averaging a league-leading 186.9 rushing yards per game. They gained only 80 against the Bills.

The Bills held Justin Fields to a season-low 11 yards on seven carries.

Ryan O'Halloran wrote about how the defensive line proved to be first-rate.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Singletary and Cook help the Bills run away: When Josh Allen was going bad, the Bills used to be in bad shape. Not anymore. Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 yards. The Bills had their most rushing yards in a single game since 2016. Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the backs. Read more

Stuck in Chicago: The Bills didn't fly home after their win. Buffalo's airport is closed, and the team was forced to stay in Chicago. "Yes, it's a shame we can't get home, but there are a lot of people who have got it a lot worse than we do out there, including some people back home right now," Sean McDermott said. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: The biggest highlights Saturday came on the ground. Mark Gaughan goes inside some of the most important plays from the win. Read more

3 questions: Since the Bills took care of business in Chicago, what’s at stake next Monday at Cincinnati? After all the talk of the run defense’s struggles against Miami, what went right against the Bears? Can the Bills ride the rushing success into Cincinnati and into the playoffs? Mark Gaughan has the answers. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

