[BN] Blitz: Bills, others adjust to scouting changes due to virus

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 29, 2021
Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions
Sure, we had an NFL draft during the pandemic, but this year will truly be our first real look at the effects the pandemic has on the full breadth of scouting and drafting.
Some college seasons were delayed or shortened. Some players opted out. Getting on the road to scout players has not been as easy as normal.
The NFL scouting combine, the largest predraft event, was canceled.
As Vic Carucci wrote, there will also be no private workouts, prospect visits to club facilities, taking prospects out for dinner or gathering with them face-to-face to review game videotape.
There will, however, be a Senior Bowl. And that's tomorrow in Mobile, Ala.
Who are the Bills sending there, and how are they prepared to deal with the changes ahead of the draft?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Patrick DiMarco calls it: DiMarco's playing career officially came to a close Thursday, as the former Buffalo Bills captain and fullback announced his retirement. Read more
Bills fan, a Texas HOA and some yard signs: Alyssa O'Reilly is a diehard Bills fan from a small town in Texas. Her homeowners association isn't quite sure what to make of all those signs in her yard. She picks up the story from there... "...you might want to research Diggs/Allen. They aren’t politicians. They are the best football duo dream team in a very long time." Read more
Bills must be realistic: In case you missed it, Vic Carucci's column on the Bills' offseason says the Bills should be realistic about what they need to find ways to "close the gap" with the Kansas City Chiefs. Read more
Frazier stays: The Texans hired a former Bills assistant coach instead of a current one, and the 13-3 (or 15-4) Bills will bring back their top two coordinators alongside Sean McDermott to run it back in 2021. Read more
Sultan of Sod: "Since he’ll be turning 92 on Feb. 2, it seemed iconic groundskeeper George Toma surely would at least consider sitting out a Super Bowl for the first time..." Nope. “When I die, I want the NFL logo over my heart,” he said. Read more
NFL's diversity problem: The University at Buffalo's director of the Center for the Advancement of Sport in the School of Law says the NFL's diversity problem starts with its pipeline. Read more
