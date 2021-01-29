[BN] Blitz: Bills, others adjust to scouting changes due to virus

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions

Sure, we had an NFL draft during the pandemic, but this year will truly be our first real look at the effects the pandemic has on the full breadth of scouting and drafting.

Some college seasons were delayed or shortened. Some players opted out. Getting on the road to scout players has not been as easy as normal.

The NFL scouting combine, the largest predraft event, was canceled.

As Vic Carucci wrote, there will also be no private workouts, prospect visits to club facilities, taking prospects out for dinner or gathering with them face-to-face to review game videotape.

There will, however, be a Senior Bowl. And that's tomorrow in Mobile, Ala.