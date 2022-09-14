[BN] Blitz: Bills' opening-day roster ranks 5th oldest; starting lineup 13th

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills' opening-day roster ranks 5th oldest, but starting lineup is 13th oldest

Are the Bills suddenly the old guys, no longer the rebuilding team with young draft picks on the rise?

Yes and no.

The Bills had the fifth oldest roster of players in the NFL as of opening day in 2022, according to an analysis of NFL rosters by The Buffalo News.

But that's not necessarily an accurate representation of their age. Counting only their starting lineup, the Bills were tied for 13th oldest on opening day.

Age is nothing but a number, of course, and the age of a roster doesn't necessarily correlate to the roster's quality.

Mark Gaughan has an analysis of rosters around the league, with some statistics on ages and homegrown talent.

Bills Foundation to host garage sale on field at Highmark Stadium: The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced it will be hosting a garage sale Thursday and Friday with all proceeds benefitting the foundation. Here are some details. Read more

'A rough few months': Kelly Pegula marked her 26th birthday Tuesday with an Instagram post that featured a photo of her and her mother, Kim, the president and co-owner of the Bills and Sabres. "This is a tough birthday for me. Been a rough few months," Kelly wrote. Read more

Josh Allen picked a good time to get into coffee: “Josh just started drinking coffee fairly recently but has gotten kind of hooked on it. He really got into the process and is completely in on this and supportive. This is truly a blend that he picked,” said Ty Ballou, president of PLB Sports & Entertainment, which has been the Bills star quarterback’s partner for three years on Josh's Jaqs cereal. Read more

Can Joe Buck and Troy Aikman save MNF? From Sports Illustrated: "For years the NFL’s bellwether broadcast has shuffled through talent and on-air teams without nailing it. Enter football TV’s models of consistency, with 20 years together at Fox." Read more

Von Miller was efficient: He only needed 35 snaps to have a big impact on his first game with his new team. In case you missed it, Jay Skurski had more on that, plus other takeaways from Monday’s news conferences with Leslie Frazier and Ken Dorsey. Read more

McKenzie was unsurprisingly confident: Isaiah McKenzie never entertained the idea that he wouldn't score in Thursday night's game. "I have a job to do on Thursday night for my sister.” Read more

Tuesday morning quarterback: Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett was second guessing himself Tuesday morning while the football world questioned his tactics at the end of Monday night's loss in Seattle. Read more

Colleges: 'We had nothing to lose': 10 years later, Buffalo State still basks in upset of No. 1 Wisconsin-Whitewater Read more

Lance Leipold linked to Nebraska football opening ... with some help from former UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease Read more

Sabres: Atlantic Division reset: Detroit's hopes are turned to today, while Montreal is banking on a brighter future Read more

High schools: 10 girls soccer players to watch for 2022 season Read more

Baseball: As Judge approaches milestone, what counts more: 61 or 73? Read more

