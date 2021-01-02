[BN] Blitz: Bills' one goal Sunday should be to stay healthy

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 2, 2021
Take Five: Stay healthy should be Bills’ only goal for season-finale
Normally, Vic Carucci's Take Five column offers insights into what the Bills need to do to give themselves their best chance to come away from their upcoming game with a win.
It could be exploiting a certain advantage on the field. It could be blocking out distractions away from the field.
This week, nothing is more important to the Bills than making sure they're as healthy as possible when the game clock hits all zeroes Sunday afternoon.
"The guess here is that the Bills will approach it as a preseason game, with starters getting a series or two just to keep away any hint of rustiness," Carucci wrote.
Other than staying healthy, there are two other things really worth noting heading into the weekend. One of them includes just watching closely and paying attention.
Sold out: About 6,200 fans, plus another 500 family members, sponsors and guests, are being allowed into Bills Stadium for the AFC wild-card game. The ticket sale didn't last long. Read more
Roster moves: The Bills activated John Brown from the virus list, took two others off the list and made a few other roster moves. Read more
Allen's MVP chances: Our Vic Carucci publicly stated that he plans to cast a ballot for Josh Allen as the league's MVP this season. He probably won't be alone. Jason Wolf talked to multiple MVP voters about Allen's chances and what they're seeing. It's a long shot, but people are talking about the Buffalo quarterback. Read more
Voice of the Fan: From Pete Rosen, our resident Bills fan correspondent: "This is the best Bills 'team' we have seen in a long time, and maybe ever." Read more
In case you missed it: Our Bills coverage didn't stop during the holiday week. Here's what you may have missed ...
Jim Kelly thinks the Bills "could take this a long way" in a story with his byline, as told to Vic Carucci. Read more
Speaking of that changing of the guard ... the Bills swept the Patriots Monday night, and there was nothing Bill Belichick could do about it. Here was Jason Wolf's column after the game. Read more
Sunday is Week 17, and a meaningful Bills-Dolphins game will be played in Buffalo. Let the revival of the rivalry commence. Read more
"The Bills and Allen appeared to be having the time of their lives from the start, smiling and confident, as if to acknowledge their arrival on the national stage." Unleashing that fun has been a key to Allen's play, Jim Kubiak wrote. Read more
Opportunity knocks for Tua: Miami's playoff hopes are on the shoulders of their rookie quarterback. But the Dolphins need the playmakers around him to step up, too. Here's a story from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Read more
Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin added strength in quest to earn bigger role with Sabres. Read more
Mike Harrington: Even in this bizarro world, it was great to see hockey again. Read more
Former Sabres assistant GM Randy Sexton hired by Minnesota Wild. Read more
High schools: Meet the 2020 Coaches All-Western New York girls soccer team. Read more
2020 Girls soccer honor roll: Top players from around Western New York. Read more
2020 Boys soccer honor roll: Top players from across Western New York. Read more
