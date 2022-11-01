[BN] Blitz: Bills' offensive line turns in encouraging night vs. Packers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Analysis: Bills' offensive line turns in encouraging night vs. Packers

If there is a position where the Bills have been less than elite at, it's the offensive line. Yes, the unit has dealt with injuries and had some turnover in the offseason, but has still struggled at times.

It didn't struggle at all Sunday night vs. Green Bay.

Bills running backs rushed 19 times for 102 yards, a 5.4-yard average, with the offensive linemen leading the way. Those linemen also blocked well against a Packers pass rush that entered the game ranked 10th in the NFL in sacks and fourth in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric.

“We were two dimensional,” coach Sean McDermott said. “And I thought the offensive line really did a good job."

It was encouraging, too, since the Bills have some tougher defenses coming up on their schedule.

Mark Gaughan has more on the performance, and some highlights from the line.

Monday observations: Jordan Poyer was scheduled for an MRI Monday to determine the severity of his elbow injury. Matt Milano also suffered an oblique injury during the win over Green Bay. Tre'Davious White, meanwhile, is expected to join the active roster this week ahead of the deadline. That's not the only deadline this week. Jay Skurski has more in his observations from Monday. Read more

Run defense took a step back: Green Bay’s two running backs – Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon – combined for 197 yards on 30 carries. Aaron Rodgers ran for another 11, meaning the Bills gave up 208 yards on the ground. Cause for concern or no big deal? Read more

Public funding for Tennessee stadium eclipses Bills: From Michael Petro: "The Tennessee Titans are closing in on an agreement for a new stadium and the City of Nashville and Tennessee could be pumping in up to $1.26 billion in public money for what will reportedly be between a $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion project." Read more

CB playing time will look different: If Tre White is ready to play as soon as Week 9 against the Jets, he’ll eat into some of the snaps for rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. But it’s possible the Bills might have White on some sort of a pitch count as he returns from injury. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: This wasn't the first time the Bills were on NBC with the new team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. But the Bills-Packers game lacked the juice of the Bills-Rams game, even though the score was closer. Still, Tirico and Collinsworth had strong performances, Alan Pergament wrote. Read more

Settle relieved to get first sack: “I didn’t want my dad talking about me getting no sacks,” Tim Settle said. “Plays are hard to come by. (You) gotta eat a little greedy on this line. But stay at it.” Read more

Ken Dorsey Watch: Here's our weekly look at the personnel the Bills used on offense. Read more

Miss anything from Sunday night? Here's a hub with our complete coverage from Buffalo's 27-17 win over Green Bay. Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: On a historic Halloween, the numbers are all lined up for Tage Thompson and the Sabres Read more

Observations: A 'new player,' Jack Quinn scores to start Sabres' onslaught in 8-3 win Read more

Colleges: UB's Marcus Fuqua, tied for national lead in interceptions, gains confidence to help defense soar Read more

Baseball: World Series rainout: Phillies, Astros to resume series Tuesday Read more

High schools: Ellicottville, Portville win Section VI boys soccer titles, advance to Far West Regionals Read more

Bennett retakes No. 1 spot in News' large school football rankings Read more

Four undefeated teams, led by No. 1 Iroquois, at top of News small schools football rankings Read more

Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy announce honorees for Week 9, playoff quarterfinals Read more

High school coaches polls in soccer, volleyball and cross country Read more

