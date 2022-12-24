[BN] Blitz: Bills offensive line has been tinkered, but with same results

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 24, 2022

Mixed matches: Injuries force Bills offensive line to be consistently tinkered, but with same results

The best offensive lines in the league tend to work together in harmony. It's five guys, all with different jobs, working together as one. They thrive on communication and get better the more they play together.

The best are usually the healthiest, obviously.

But for teams like the Bills, adjustments need to be made on almost a weekly basis.

Buffalo has used six different starting combinations so far this season.

Last week vs. Miami, the Bills moved fill-in right guard Greg Van Roten to center and inserted tackle David Quessenberry at right guard. It worked OK, but Quessenberry hadn’t taken a guard snap in months.

Only left guard Rodger Saffold has started every game. Three players have started games at two positions.

“The approach we’ve taken right from Day One ... is (players) start training camp knowing if you’re not in a starting spot, you have to play multiple positions,” offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said.

Ryan O'Halloran wrote about how the Bills are getting it done up front.

Get ready for Bills-Bears: Here's a rundown of everything you need to know to get ready for today's game...

First, let's talk about the weather. Western New Yorkers won't have much sympathy right now, but could this be the coldest game in Soldier Field history? Read more

The weather could impact how the Bills deploy their offense. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said he again will have a second play-call sheet ready in case of horrible weather conditions. Read more

Scouting report: The Bills could have a tough time dealing with Chicago's quarterback-driven run game. But other than that, the Bills have advantages all over the field. Read more

Our picks: How will today's game play out? Our staff took a shot at predicting the score along with some analysis. Read more

Will the Bills cover the point spread? There are some trends working in Chicago's favor. Read more

Questions are being raised about Buffalo's run defense, but Leslie Frazier remains confident. "You’ve got to learn from it and play it better going forward. We’ve been able to do that in the past." Read more

Podcast: Were the Bills' struggles against the run vs. Miami a one-off issue, or will this problem linger? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discussed the topic. They also took a look at the potential AFC playoff field during the latest PlayAction podcast. Listen here

How Bills executives aim to benefit from NFL accelerator program: Terrance Gray, the Bills’ director of player personnel, and Malik Boyd, senior director of pro scouting, are in their sixth seasons with the Bills. A Super Bowl win is on their minds, but there's always the element of what happens next. The Bills sent them to the NFL’s front-office accelerator last week at the league meeting in Dallas. Jay Skurski wrote about how they plan to benefit from it. Read more

Voice of the Fan: When the game was in the balance last weekend, the Bills prevailed with a flurry of big plays in the fourth quarter led by the indomitable showman, Josh Allen. Weather can't deter the Buffalo QB. Read more

