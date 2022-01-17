[BN] Blitz: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 17, 2022
Analysis: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone the past six weeks
There was a stretch during the regular season when Buffalo's offense sputtered in the red zone.
The Buffalo Bills weren't scoring enough touchdowns, and settling for field goals or getting stuffed near the goal line left points on the board.
But that trend proved to be only temporary. In some of the most important football of the season in the past six weeks, Josh Allen and the offense have been on fire in the red zone.
The Bills have scored touchdowns on 24 of their last 32 red-zone possessions, a ridiculous 75% success rate. The 49ers led the NFL this year in red-zone success, with a rate of 66% over the 17-week season.
Buffalo has been getting much better production from its offensive line in recent weeks.
“They're what's making our heart beat right now," Allen said.
Mark Gaughan has more on what's going right in the red zone.
Miss any Bills-Pats coverage?
Today in sports history: Jan. 17
