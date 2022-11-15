[BN] Blitz: Bills' offense doesn't inspire confidence on short-yardage situations

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 15, 2022

Analysis: Bills' offense doesn't inspire confidence on short-yardage situations

The Bills have Josh Allen, a decent enough offensive line, and weapons in the passing game and running game.

Yet, somehow, they are not performing well enough in short-yardage situations.

How bad has it been? The Bills are 11 of 19 on third-and-1 situations this year, which ranks 23rd in conversion percentage (at 58%). There are some caveats: It’s a small sample size, and the league average is 67%.

Still, it's not a new phenomenon for the Bills, who were last in the NFL in conversions on third-and-1 last season.

What makes it more frustrating is how good the Bills have been on third down in general. They lead the NFL in conversion rate at 52.4%.

Mark Gaughan has the story.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills not shedding light on White's absence: When will Tre'Davious White make his season debut? Your guess is as good as ours. Sean McDermott was asked: Is it physical or mental? Monday's observations lead with White and have more from One Bills Drive, where Ken Dorsey talked about the play calls. Read more

Snap counts: The Bills are bringing newcomer Nyheim Hines along slowly in their offense. He played just six offensive snaps Sunday. "It does take some time," Sean McDermott said. Here are some takeaways from Sunday's snap counts. Read more

Second half has been a horror show: The days prior to the bye week seem like a lifetime ago. The Bills were once a scary team to play in the second half. In six games before the bye, they outscored opponents 84-17 in second halves. Since the break, they have been outscored, 43-12. What's going on? Read more

Broadcast breakdown: If you weren't familiar with Fox's Joe Davis, perhaps you got acquainted during the World Series. From Alan Pergament: "Davis, the 34-year-old rising star on Fox’s No. 2 NFL team alongside Western New York native Daryl Johnston, passed that test in what should be known as the 'wow, wow, wow' game." Here's a weekly breakdown of the broadcast. Read more

Dorsey Watch: What personnel groups did the Bills use Sunday and how did they do? Our weekly tracker takes a look. Read more

Miss anything from Sunday? Catch up on our game coverage at this hub: Read more

A national look: From The Ringer: "Two weeks ago, Buffalo was the toast of the NFL. Now, it’s dropped two games in a row and is searching for answers. What do Josh Allen and Co. need to do to get back on track?" Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Tage Thompson still 'hungry' to score more, defend better to help Sabres win Read more

Sabres notebook: Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson closer to returning Read more

High schools: Connolly Cup announces 10 finalists for high school football player of the year Read more

Bennett is unanimous No. 1 in News large schools football poll Read more

Class B champion Iroquois remains at No. 1 in News small schools football poll Read more

Lancaster, Portville unanimous choices in final coach polls for girls volleyball Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 15

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.