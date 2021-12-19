[BN] Blitz: Bills not getting production they need from four-man pass rush

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 19, 2021
Bills not getting production they need from four-man pass rush
The Bills invested a lot in their defensive line entering the 2021 season, hoping to improve their pass rush, the facet of their game that was largely to blame for their inability to beat the Chiefs in last season's AFC championship game.
They used their first two picks in this past spring's draft on defensive ends. This came after their first 2019 pick (9th overall) was used on a defensive tackle and their top pick in 2020 (54th overall) was also used on a defensive end.
It's not just draft capital. Buffalo has spent more on its defensive line than any other team.
Yet the Bills head into today's game against Carolina ranked 28th in the NFL with 23 sacks, and 5.5 of them have come from players not on the defensive line.
Sacks, of course, are only one measure of a defensive line's effectiveness, but it's clear the Bills need a lot more from their four-man pass rush.
As some stats indicate, the Bills haven't been that bad getting after the quarterback.
Here's Jay Skurski's deep dive into the issue.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm: Andy Dalton helped the Bills get to the playoffs in 2017 and Bills fans responded accordingly. More than 17,000 donors combined to raise $442,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. The foundation benefits seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families. But a monthslong investigation by The Buffalo News found that nearly a quarter of the money – about $100,000 – went to the company that managed the nonprofit. Read more
Harry Jacobs dies at 84: Jacobs, who helped the Bills win AFL championships in 1964 and ’65, died Friday at age 84 in Hamburg after a lengthy health battle. Here's Mark Gaughan's obituary. Read more
Mailbag: Jay Skurski answered questions about the officiating from last Sunday, if the Bills should sit Josh Allen this week, naming rights for the new stadium, Wyatt Teller, Antonio Williams and more in this week's mailbag. Read more
Get ready for the game: Miss any of our Bills-Panthers coverage this week? Catch up below...
Scouting report: Josh Allen has put up massive numbers against NFC opponents Read more
Q&A: Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich ready to face college coach Read more
PlayAction: Bills' center has a lot to talk about when he gets to line of scrimmage Read more
How we see it: Will Bills beat the Panthers in Week 15? Read more
Bills' Gabriel Davis thanks Josh Allen for trusting him, expects big boost in playing time Read more
Down go the Patriots: Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and had a late long run for a put-away touchdown as the Colts knocked off New England Saturday night. Read more
New policies: From the AP: "Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the NHL: The league needs a pause, but things just aren't that simple Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Casey Fitzgerald has memorable and eventful debut on Sabres' defense Read more
Colleges: Game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center Read more
Late surge propels Niagara men's basketball past Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader Read more
High schools: Humble and driven, Jamestown's Jaylen Butera earns Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Football POY Read more
Memories of Dick Gallagher take spotlight at WNY HS Sports Football Awards Banquet Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 19
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.