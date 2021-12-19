[BN] Blitz: Bills not getting production they need from four-man pass rush

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 19, 2021

Bills not getting production they need from four-man pass rush

The Bills invested a lot in their defensive line entering the 2021 season, hoping to improve their pass rush, the facet of their game that was largely to blame for their inability to beat the Chiefs in last season's AFC championship game.

They used their first two picks in this past spring's draft on defensive ends. This came after their first 2019 pick (9th overall) was used on a defensive tackle and their top pick in 2020 (54th overall) was also used on a defensive end.

It's not just draft capital. Buffalo has spent more on its defensive line than any other team.

Yet the Bills head into today's game against Carolina ranked 28th in the NFL with 23 sacks, and 5.5 of them have come from players not on the defensive line.

Sacks, of course, are only one measure of a defensive line's effectiveness, but it's clear the Bills need a lot more from their four-man pass rush.