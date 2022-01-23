[BN] Blitz: Bills' No. 1-ranked pass D faces its toughest test

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 23, 2022
Patrick Mahomes and Co. will provide Bills' No. 1-ranked pass defense its toughest test yet
When Tre'Davious White got hurt Thanksgiving night, the Bills were 7-4 and hadn't yet secured the AFC East crown.
Things looked bleak with White being out. The Bills had gotten through the "easy" part of their schedule, and the consecutive losses that followed made clear that this was no 2020.
Yet, two months later, here we are, the morning of a huge matchup in Kansas City with a shot to host the AFC title game next week on the line. And the Bills are bringing the league's best pass defense to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Buffalo could only play against the teams on its schedule, but it's worth noting that the opposing quarterbacks this season haven't been great. White was still playing when the Bills and Chiefs met in October.
With White missing and the stakes of the game being much higher, this version of Mahomes and the offense offers the toughest test yet for Buffalo's pass defense.
Here's Jay Skurski's deep dive.
