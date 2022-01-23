 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Bills' No. 1-ranked pass D faces its toughest test
Jan. 23, 2022

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 23, 2022

On target (copy)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ability to make plays on the run will stress the Buffalo Bills' defense.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will provide Bills' No. 1-ranked pass defense its toughest test yet

When Tre'Davious White got hurt Thanksgiving night, the Bills were 7-4 and hadn't yet secured the AFC East crown.

Things looked bleak with White being out. The Bills had gotten through the "easy" part of their schedule, and the consecutive losses that followed made clear that this was no 2020.

Yet, two months later, here we are, the morning of a huge matchup in Kansas City with a shot to host the AFC title game next week on the line. And the Bills are bringing the league's best pass defense to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Buffalo could only play against the teams on its schedule, but it's worth noting that the opposing quarterbacks this season haven't been great. White was still playing when the Bills and Chiefs met in October. 

With White missing and the stakes of the game being much higher, this version of Mahomes and the offense offers the toughest test yet for Buffalo's pass defense.

Here's Jay Skurski's deep dive.

READ MORE

PlayAction: Watch out for the tricks that Patrick Mahomes & Co. have up their sleeves Sunday. Mark Gaughan has advice for the Bills D in a special playoff edition of PlayAction. Watch now >>

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

When Bills make you want to 'Shout!' think of Ron Isley's divine inspiration: Sean Kirst talked to Ron Isley about his famous song and its connection to Buffalo. But Isley is not necessary pulling for the Bills today. As Kirst wrote: " 'Shout' was a song intended for the world, a song people embrace at weddings and other moments of utter happiness that Isley will not lock into any specific area code." Read more

Inside Bills-Chiefs: Our Bills writers have been pumping out stories ahead of today's showdown. Catch up on anything you may have missed...

How we see it: News' writers predict Bills-Chiefs in AFC divisional game Read more

Bills roundtable: Do Bills need to beat Chiefs for season to be a success? Read more

Scouting Report: Bills QB Josh Allen’s run-pass threat will be challenge for Chiefs defense Read more

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment with Chiefs than last year Read more

Bills WRs must contend with Chiefs' 'sticky' press coverage Read more

Flipping amazing: Bills' Josh Allen undefeated in coin toss this season Read more

Bills linebacker Matt Milano's instinctive play a boost to defense Read more

Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running Read more

Bills fans in KC: Buffalo football fans are all over Kansas City this weekend. Here's a photo gallery with nearly 100 photos of Bills fans in KC. View photos

Bengals await the winner: Rookie kicker Evan McPherson lifted the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC title game. Read more

Giants interview Frazier: After interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday night, the Giants confirmed an interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday morning. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Flyers are new for Rasmus Ristolainen but it has to feel the same Read more

Observations: Peyton Krebs, rest of 2-goal club help Sabres snap home skid Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Colleges: Big 4 basketball roundup: Bonaventure, Canisius men get victories Read more

High schools: High school notes: Shay Ciezki becomes career leading scorer at St. Mary's Read more

St. Joe's guard Justin Glover crosses 1,000-point milestone in victory against Nichols Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 23

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

