[BN] Blitz: Bills need more from Tremaine Edmunds, but he's still an asset

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 16, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Bills need more from Tremaine Edmunds, but he's still an asset
The Buffalo Bills don't need to rush to a decision about the future of Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo.
But he will come with a steep $12.7 million cap hit in 2022.
Pro Football Focus rates Edmunds 26th this year among the top 50 off-the-ball linebackers with the most snaps. For context, Matt Milano is eighth. But Mark Gaughan makes a good observation in pointing out that the analytics site's linebacker ratings are difficult to put stock into.
And it needs to be restated over and over again that Edmunds won't be 24 until May.
To be sure, the Bills need more out of Edmunds, but some of the good things he does on the field are hard to quantify, like his ability to disrupt the quarterback. He influences slant and hook routes with his frame. His range in coverage makes the Bills difficult to beat down the middle in Tampa 2.
Fans may complain a lot about him, but it's clear Edmunds is an asset.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'If I can go, I'll go': Josh Allen seemed optimistic Wednesday that he'll be on the field Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers. It's a left foot sprain for Allen, who wore a walking boot after Sunday’s loss in Tampa. “I want whatever's the best opportunity for our team to win the football game,” he said. Read more
PlayAction: In his latest film study, Mark Gaughan looks at the "exotic pressures" the Carolina Panthers use to confuse offensive lines. Watch now
Bills fans poke fun at refs: Buffalo Bills fans who were upset about referees not calling pass interference Sunday in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started donating to Visually Impaired Advancement, a Buffalo nonprofit that works with the visually impaired community. As of Wednesday, $40,000 had poured in. Read more
Big ratings: The final stretch of Bills-Bucs had nearly Super Bowl-like viewing numbers. Alan Pergament has the numbers in his latest television column. Read more
Go Bills: In case you missed it, Erik Brady tried to figure out the origin of "Go Bills," but it's a bit complicated. Either way, it's a phrase that has defined a community and its fandom. Read more
Also, you never know where you're going to hear it. Read more
How much Allen is too much Allen? "What he did in the second half is as good performance I've seen by a quarterback this year, and in really difficult circumstances,” NFL Films' Greg Cosell said. Josh Allen brought the Buffalo Bills to the brink of an incredible comeback win. But are the Bills relying on him too much? Read more
Omicron fueling NFL's virus surge: From the AP: "The new coronavirus variant has been found among the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the NFL in what the league's chief medical officer is calling a new phase of the pandemic." Read more
Have we learned anything about Zach Wilson's future? From The Ringer: "The Jets rookie has struggled mightily in his NFL debut, raising questions about whether the team’s decades-long search for a franchise passer is doomed to continue." Read more
