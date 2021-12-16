[BN] Blitz: Bills need more from Tremaine Edmunds, but he's still an asset

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 16, 2021

Mark Gaughan: Bills need more from Tremaine Edmunds, but he's still an asset

The Buffalo Bills don't need to rush to a decision about the future of Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo.

But he will come with a steep $12.7 million cap hit in 2022.

Pro Football Focus rates Edmunds 26th this year among the top 50 off-the-ball linebackers with the most snaps. For context, Matt Milano is eighth. But Mark Gaughan makes a good observation in pointing out that the analytics site's linebacker ratings are difficult to put stock into.

And it needs to be restated over and over again that Edmunds won't be 24 until May.

To be sure, the Bills need more out of Edmunds, but some of the good things he does on the field are hard to quantify, like his ability to disrupt the quarterback. He influences slant and hook routes with his frame. His range in coverage makes the Bills difficult to beat down the middle in Tampa 2.