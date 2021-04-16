[BN] Blitz: Bills need CB help. There are options in the draft

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 16, 2021

NFL draft preview: Time could be right for Bills to add a cornerback early

Despite having one of, if not the best quarterback in the NFL, the position is barely one of strength for the Bills, who have not been able to find a consistent starter to run out every week on the opposite side of the field as Tre'Davious White.

White, an All-Pro, is not going anywhere, and it should be high on Brandon Beane's to-do list to find another corner.

Levi Wallace will be back next season, but he's only on a one-year deal and, despite a lot of starts, has yet to show that he's the long-term answer.

A few veterans are still available in free agency, but the Bills are tight on cap space and would be wiser to take their chances with this year's draft class.

Luckily for them, there are some options.