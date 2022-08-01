[BN] Blitz: Bills navigate offensive line injuries early in training camp

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 1, 2022

Bills navigate offensive line injuries early in training camp

The second week of Bills training camp begins today in Pittsford, and in 12 days the Bills have their first preseason game vs. Indianapolis.

In a little over a month, the season begins with a matchup vs. Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

The countdown clock is running, and Buffalo's starting offensive line still hasn't practiced together.

Injuries and other missed practices have meant extra time so far for Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, Cody Ford and David Quessenberry. It's been valuable to get those guys work, but Buffalo's revamped defensive line has had their way at times.

“I think the biggest thing for us is trying to get those five guys together to create continuity as quickly as possible," new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the offensive line and the difficulty in evaluating the unit so far in camp.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Baptism by fire for Kaiir Elam: “Honestly, I'm just trying to maximize my potential and just go as hard as I can – really just try to get better. Ultimately, to do that, I've just got to compete my behind off,” Elam told The Buffalo News on Friday. Elam and Dane Jackson have been getting a steady diet of work against Stefon Diggs and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. Read more

'It's all love': Josh Allen wasn't available to reporters after the scuffle Saturday, but he did tweet about it. Read more

Catch up on camp: The Bills were off Sunday and return to the field today. Here are some recent stories from training camp to catch up on...

Matt Haack's early performance showed the punting battle is only just beginning. Read more

Mailbag: How concerned about the offensive line should fans be? How has O.J. Howard looked? Is this the last year at St. John Fisher? Read more

Spencer Brown's elite traits give him crazy upside entering his second season with the Bills. Read more

Tyler Bass finally talked about the end of last season. "I've already learned from it, I've already gotten better from it." Read more

Watson Watch coming to a close Monday: A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Read more

FMIA: Peter King's Football Morning in America column digs into camp in Pittsburgh, New York (Giants) and New England, and also has King addressing his stiffing of Josh Allen's handshake on camera, plus Allen on the Buffalo community. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

