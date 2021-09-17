[BN] Blitz: Bills must contend with upgraded Miami WR corps

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 17, 2021

Bills must contend with upgraded Miami WR corps

The Bills have a quarterback that has started his young career by terrorizing the Miami Dolphins, a division rival.

The Dolphins hope they have a guy that can do the same to the Bills, though it remains to be seen if Tua Tagovailoa has the goods to go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen for the next 10 to 12 seasons.

As Mark Gaughan wrote in his analysis of this weekend's matchup, Miami is definitely giving Tagovailoa a chance. They surrounded their second-year quarterback with enough weaponry on offense that they may just have their answer, or at least a good idea, by the end of this season.

These aren't the Dolphins of last season or the year prior, the kind of team Allen and the Bills rolled over for five straight wins.