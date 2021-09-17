[BN] Blitz: Bills must contend with upgraded Miami WR corps

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 17, 2021
Bills must contend with upgraded Miami WR corps
The Bills have a quarterback that has started his young career by terrorizing the Miami Dolphins, a division rival.
The Dolphins hope they have a guy that can do the same to the Bills, though it remains to be seen if Tua Tagovailoa has the goods to go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen for the next 10 to 12 seasons.
As Mark Gaughan wrote in his analysis of this weekend's matchup, Miami is definitely giving Tagovailoa a chance. They surrounded their second-year quarterback with enough weaponry on offense that they may just have their answer, or at least a good idea, by the end of this season.
These aren't the Dolphins of last season or the year prior, the kind of team Allen and the Bills rolled over for five straight wins.
They added Jaylen Waddle in the draft and signed Will Fuller V, who will make his season debut Sunday. Combine those guys with DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki and Miami's offense is formidable.
How are the Bills approaching it?
Mark Gaughan digs in with his weekly analysis.
