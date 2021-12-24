[BN] Blitz: Bills may need to be creative with their offensive line

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 24, 2021
PlayAction: Helping O-line with scheme looks like good option for Bills offense
The headline grabbers for Sunday's critical AFC East matchup are the obvious ones: Sean McDermott vs. Bill Belichick; Josh Allen vs. Mac Jones; the post-Brady Patriots carving out their new identity with Jones under center; the Bills trying to win another division title with the pesky Pats standing in the way.
But despite all the talk about the head coaches and the quarterbacks and the other narratives leading into Sunday, they may not have an effect on the game quite like Buffalo's offensive line.
No, talking about offensive line schemes isn't sexy, but if the Bills are going to beat the Patriots and put themselves in position to win the division, it's going to be because they found a way up front.
The Bills may be without Dion Dawkins, who remains on the Covid list. If he's out, Spencer Brown could start again at left tackle, and the right side of the line again could be Cody Ford at guard and Daryl Williams at tackle.
It's not ideal for the Bills. And even if Dawkins plays, the Patriots still present matchup problems.
Mark Gaughan's analysis on the game leads with why Brian Daboll’s blueprint against the Panthers may be worth following going forward.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Our predictions: How close is this matchup between the Bills and Patriots? Our staff predictions are split, 3-2. Here are our score predictions (with explanations) for Sunday. Read more
Diggs thrilled for his brother, disappointed for his teammates: “I was more happy for him than I was for myself,” Stefon Diggs said Thursday of his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, making the Pro Bowl for the first time. But he shared disappointment for his teammates who didn’t make it. Read more
View from Vegas: The Bills are a small underdog, and that has usually meant good things. Here's why the Bills are the smart play Sunday. Read more
Voice of the Fan: From our fan columnist Pete Rosen: "In this icy, cold-hearted, slippery Bills 2021 season, New England has again become the “winner” of our discontent for Bills Mafia. In the John Steinbeck novel 'The Winter of Our Discontent,' the title phrase is known to suggest the idea that we have reached the depth of our unhappiness and that better times are ahead." Read more
Judgment Day: The final judgment on these Buffalo Bills will be made at some point in January, playoffs or no playoffs. So Sunday, Mark Gaughan says, is "Judgment Day, Part 1." Read more
Asymptomatic players not spreading virus: The NFL's chief medical officer says asymptomatic players are not spreading Covid-19 based on his observations during this season. Read more
Dolphins didn't need a quick fix: From Sports Illustrated: "Miami tried to land Deshaun Watson in the middle of the season. Instead, the team reeled off six straight wins and got some reassurance about staying the course." Read more
Cole Beasley offers a glimpse at a nightmare scenario: From Yahoo's Dan Wetzel: "Beasley hates the rules. Yet the rules are the rules. This entire scenario was clear. His union participated in the creation of the protocols. And whether Beasley or anyone else disagrees with the rules, or thinks vaccines don’t work, this is what was set up: Individual rights versus responsibility to the team." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Stadium study also outlines ideas for KeyBank Center upgrades Read more
Sabres Mailbag: Is UPL here to stay? What should fans expect from Alex Tuch? Read more
Colleges: ECC safety P.J. Burns from Depew makes NJCAA Division III All-America first team Read more
Scott Hitchon scores 28 points as Canisius beats FGCU in overtime Read more
High schools: Former Williamsville East coach Chris Durr named to state girls soccer Hall of Fame Read more
Photos: Orchard Park visits Bishop Timon in varsity basketball View photos
Today in sports history: Dec. 24
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.