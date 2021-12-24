[BN] Blitz: Bills may need to be creative with their offensive line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 24, 2021

PlayAction: Helping O-line with scheme looks like good option for Bills offense

The headline grabbers for Sunday's critical AFC East matchup are the obvious ones: Sean McDermott vs. Bill Belichick; Josh Allen vs. Mac Jones; the post-Brady Patriots carving out their new identity with Jones under center; the Bills trying to win another division title with the pesky Pats standing in the way.

But despite all the talk about the head coaches and the quarterbacks and the other narratives leading into Sunday, they may not have an effect on the game quite like Buffalo's offensive line.

No, talking about offensive line schemes isn't sexy, but if the Bills are going to beat the Patriots and put themselves in position to win the division, it's going to be because they found a way up front.

The Bills may be without Dion Dawkins, who remains on the Covid list. If he's out, Spencer Brown could start again at left tackle, and the right side of the line again could be Cody Ford at guard and Daryl Williams at tackle.