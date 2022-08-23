[BN] Blitz: Bills make some major roster moves as Week 1 nears

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 23, 2022

Bills trade Cody Ford, award punting job to 'Punt God'

Brandon Beane hasn't had a lot of misses during his time reshaping Buffalo's roster. But one of those misses is Cody Ford. The Bills traded up during the 2019 draft to select Ford, a guard out of Oklahoma, with the 38th pick.

Monday, a disappointing few years later, the Bills moved on, trading Ford to Arizona for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

As Jay Skurski writes, Ford will be reunited with Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Ford's trade wasn't the only move Monday. The most noteworthy roster battle in camp came to a close.

The Bills released Matt Haack, signaling that Matt Araiza won the punting job.

It was the expected result after the Bills used a sixth-round draft pick on Araiza, who has showed off his big leg during camp and so far in preseason contests.

Sean McDermott said "it was time to move on with one punter in camp."

Jay Skurski has more on the punting job, plus injury news from practice.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

When two Bills fans meet at bills – all lowercase – in Tokyo: Jon Kruze, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and a dentist, served two years at the Misawa Air Base in Japan. Erik Brady tells the story of how Kruze, a Rochester native, struck up an online friendship with Tokyo-based Bills fan Keita Nakagawa. The two met in person at a restaurant called bills. Read more

Bruce Smith to host golf tournament, gala: The event, on Aug. 29, will raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. Salter, a former police officer who was working as a security guard at the Tops Markets on Jefferson, was among 10 people killed in a racially motivated massacre at the store May 14. Read more

Diggs comes in at No. 26: Stefon Diggs was ranked at No. 26 in the NFL’s Top 100 players revealed Sunday on the NFL Network. Diggs was No. 11 in last year’s player rankings after his first season with the Bills. Read more

Mailbag: Will Spencer Brown be starting by the season opener? Is Jamison Crowder in danger of being cut? Who gets more targets this year: Khalil Shakir or Isaiah McKenzie? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag (which had a few questions the Bills themselves answered Monday). Read more

Moss no longer a forgotten man on offense: Zack Moss, injury issues behind him, finally had a true offseason. "We saw a refocused player this offseason," Sean McDermott said. What will his role be? Read more

2022 QB Council: Where does Josh Allen stack up against his peers? ESPN analysts ranked the league's quarterbacks in 12 categories. Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 23

