[BN] Blitz: Bills make big splash as free agency kicks off

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 17, 2022
Mark Gaughan: Von Miller is a guy who can help Josh Allen get over the hump
For at least a day, the pain of “13 seconds” was replaced with jubilation.
The Bills shocked the NFL world Wednesday when they signed star edge rusher Von Miller.
The move was exactly what they needed to further their quest for the Super Bowl, writes Mark Gaughan. And Josh Allen is to thank.
“Yes, the management team of Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott has an excellent reputation around the NFL. The Bills are viewed as a rock-solid organization. Players like playing here. Players have fun with Bills Mafia. But there’s no way this would be happening if No. 17 wasn’t the jaw-dropping superstar that he has become over the past two seasons.”
Players want to play – and win championships – with that kind of quarterback.
Gaughan breaks down Miller’s impact on the Bills’ defense, and how they can use him effectively.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Significant signing: Miller’s contract is for six years and up to $120 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. But as Jay Skurski notes, “What matters most here is a sentence that seems unimaginable to type even five years ago: A future Hall of Famer left the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles – where he just won a Super Bowl – to join the Buffalo Bills.” Read more
Bills Mafia reacts: As soon as the deal was announced, Bills fans on Twitter exploded in celebration. Take a look at what they had to say. Read more
More moves: Adding Miller wasn't all Buffalo did Wednesday.
Within minutes of the Miller news breaking, the Bills signed tight end O.J. Howard, who played all five of his previous seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read more
They also decided to let defensive tackle Justin Zimmer test unrestricted free agency. Read more
A move to sign former defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is on the horizon after the Arizona Cardinals released him. Read more
One player not coming to Buffalo after all is running back J.D. McKissic, who reversed course and re-signed with the Washington Commanders. Read more
The Bills also agreed to a restructured contract with safety Micah Hyde, freeing up $4.544 million in salary cap space. Read more
Free agency winners: Not surprisingly, the Bills were among CBS Sports' early free agency winners. Read more
