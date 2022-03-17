[BN] Blitz: Bills make big splash as free agency kicks off

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Mark Gaughan: Von Miller is a guy who can help Josh Allen get over the hump

For at least a day, the pain of “13 seconds” was replaced with jubilation.

The Bills shocked the NFL world Wednesday when they signed star edge rusher Von Miller.

The move was exactly what they needed to further their quest for the Super Bowl, writes Mark Gaughan. And Josh Allen is to thank.

“Yes, the management team of Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott has an excellent reputation around the NFL. The Bills are viewed as a rock-solid organization. Players like playing here. Players have fun with Bills Mafia. But there’s no way this would be happening if No. 17 wasn’t the jaw-dropping superstar that he has become over the past two seasons.”

Players want to play – and win championships – with that kind of quarterback.