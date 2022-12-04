[BN] Blitz: Bills Mailbag: What to root for during the rest of Week 13

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 4, 2022

Bills Mailbag: What to root for during the rest of Week 13

Whether you like it when the Buffalo Bills play on Thursday night, it does seem to make for a stress-free Sunday if that Thursday night game ends in a win.

Have yourself a relaxing Sunday while you root on the Vikings, 49ers, Broncos and Bengals, writes Jay Skurski.

There's also no better time than a chilly Sunday morning to read our latest mailbag.

• Are the Bills running the ball more because Josh Allen is hurt? Or because this is the offense they want to be?

• Is the Odell Beckham Jr. talk real? And do the Bills really need him?

• Why should Bills fans root for the Bengals over the Chiefs?

• Why was Kaiir Elam benched? And, speaking of draft picks, what are the Bills' priorities for the next draft?

We answer those questions, and others, in this week's mailbag.

Handicapping the AFC East: The final month of the NFL regular season is here, and the Buffalo Bills, by virtue of winning Thursday and the Dolphins not playing until this afternoon, lead the division by a half-game. Where do things stand? From Ryan O'Halloran: "The Bills are well-positioned to get on a roll that will carry them to a third consecutive division title for the first time since 1988-91 (four straight) and even challenge Kansas City (8-3) for AFC home-field advantage." Read more

A brick-throwing great-grandma stands by her Bills: That's not a sentence you read all the time. Jeanette “Sis” Korbel turned to the brick just twice during Thursday's 24-10 win in New England. Sis launches that foam brick at her television in frustration after calls she does not like or when the Buffalo Bills make bad mistakes. She's 96, and has lived in the same Cheektowaga home for 70 years. Sean Kirst wrote about Sis and her life of Bills fandom. Read more

What was on the OBJ welcome party menu? Buffalo Bills fans spent some time Friday forecasting their versions of the itinerary for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit to Western New York, spurred in part by a tweet from former Bills center Eric Wood. Read more

Position grades: Jay Skurski's report card after the game had the Buffalo Bills' units earning better grades than they had in recent weeks. How about each position group? Mark Gaughan rewatched the game and has his grades. Read more

Dorsey Watch: How did the Buffalo Bills deploy their offensive personnel Thursday night? Here's our weekly look at the personnel packages and how they fared. Read more

