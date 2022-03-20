[BN] Blitz: Bills Mailbag: Is the massive investment in Von Miller the right call?

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 20, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Is the massive investment in Von Miller the right call?
As the initial excitement of the Von Miller deal wears off, some Bills fans are trying to look at the move objectively.
Did the Bills overpay (six years, $120 million) for a soon-to-be 33-year-old edge rusher?
It’s among the questions Jay Skurski answers in today’s Bills Mailbag.
“I look at this deal for Miller as the cost of doing business for an elite pass rusher in today’s NFL,” Skurski writes. “He also brings with him the experience that comes with winning a pair of Super Bowl championships. That’s valuable for a roster in Buffalo looking to get over that hump.”
But will spending that much on one player limit the Bills’ ability to address other needs?
“The Bills have cut into their available money to address other positions – namely cornerback,” Skurski writes. “We shouldn’t be surprised that (Brandon) Beane chose to spend on an edge rusher, though. He has said repeatedly he believes in being strong on both sides of the ball.”
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills trade for Case Keenum: The Bills will send a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for quarterback Case Keenum, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Keenum, 34, adds some more depth behind Josh Allen. He went 2-0 in his two starts last season for Cleveland. Read more
Contract details: Jay Skurski offers a closer look at two of the Bills' recent deals.
Von Miller's six-year contract can best be viewed as "three years, then we'll see." Read more
New defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will count $3.583 million against the salary cap in 2022. Read more
Doug Whaley interviews for Steelers' GM opening: The former Bills general manager was one of three candidates interviewed for the Pittsburgh GM vacancy this week, the Steelers announced Saturday. Read more
Stafford extended: Matthew Stafford signed a four-year extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams worth $160 million, according to ESPN. Read more
Robert Woods to Titans: The Rams traded the former Bills wide receiver to Tennessee for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Read more
Deshaun Watson reaction: "The Browns are never going to live down trading for Watson," writes Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Colleges: UB women's basketball can't keep pace with Tennessee in NCAA Tournament loss Read more
UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack on Syracuse opening: 'Absolutely focused on Buffalo' Read more
Arkansas survives defensive struggle, holds off New Mexico State to return to Sweet 16 Read more
Buffalo-born Al Durham, Providence crush Richmond to advance to Sweet 16 Read more
Mark Gaughan: Perimeter defense is underrated key to Friars' trip to Sweet 16 Read more
Photos: Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo View photos
High schools: Amherst loses to New Hartford, 52-50, in state semifinal, celebrates historic season in defeat Read more
Allegany-Limestone's underdog season ends with loss in Class B boys basketball state semifinal Read more
Today in sports history: March 20
