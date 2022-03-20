[BN] Blitz: Bills Mailbag: Is the massive investment in Von Miller the right call?

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 20, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Is the massive investment in Von Miller the right call?

As the initial excitement of the Von Miller deal wears off, some Bills fans are trying to look at the move objectively.

Did the Bills overpay (six years, $120 million) for a soon-to-be 33-year-old edge rusher?

It’s among the questions Jay Skurski answers in today’s Bills Mailbag.

“I look at this deal for Miller as the cost of doing business for an elite pass rusher in today’s NFL,” Skurski writes. “He also brings with him the experience that comes with winning a pair of Super Bowl championships. That’s valuable for a roster in Buffalo looking to get over that hump.”

But will spending that much on one player limit the Bills’ ability to address other needs?