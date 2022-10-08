[BN] Blitz: Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 8, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

To pay Jordan Poyer, or not to pay Jordan Poyer. That has been the main lingering question around the Buffalo Bills' roster for months now, dragging out since the summer.

Poyer, who earned Player of the Week honors for his stellar performance in Baltimore, is in the final year of his contract, and has been a critical part of this Bills defense for five-plus seasons.

But how much longer he will be here has been a topic surrounding the Bills for some time, and there's no better time to revisit the topic than after a game with two interceptions (to make four so far this season).

So, why wouldn't the Bills want to keep him around? That's a question Jay Skurski was asked in this week's mailbag. And the answer is a bit complex. It goes beyond Poyer's age, too.

Check out Skurski's answer on Poyer, plus his thoughts on the injuries, Tre'Davious White's future, the matchup with Kenny Pickett, and much more in this week's mailbag.

Matt Milano off to best start of career but looking for more: Milano is having his best season, but says it's "not good enough." That's the thing about perfectionists like Milano, they have a hard time acknowledging when it's going well, especially publicly. That's fine, Milano has plenty of people willing to do his praising for him. Ryan O'Halloran's story will tell you more about who Milano is and how he's become the player he is. Read more

Jackson, Hamlin take on hometown Steelers: DeWayne Brown, the founder of 2/10ths Speed and Agility and a Pittsburgh native, has trained dozens of players who have made it to the NFL, with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald headlining the group. Bills players Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin are on the list, too. From Katherine Fitzgerald: "They believed in what Brown was doing, and they knew it helped them reach the next level. There was also a deeper purpose: to show the next generation of Pittsburgh athletes they could do the same." Read more

Injury report: Jordan Poyer and Dawson Knox will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three others were also ruled out, and four Bills are questionable. Here's the latest. Read more

How to deal with Minkah Fitzpatrick's robber tactics: Fitzpatrick might be the most dangerous “robber” of all the top safeties in the NFL. As Mark Gaughan explains it: "A robber technique is a basic element of Cover 1 defense at all levels of football." Here's a look at how Josh Allen and other elite QBs can deal with it, as well as some other X's and O's to pay attention to Sunday. Read more

View from Vegas: The Bills are big favorites (-14). The biggest of any NFL game this season. How should you approach Bills-Steelers? Read more

Voice of the Fan: "This is still a magical season. Savor it," Pete Rosen wrote. "Buffalo lost a bugaboo and found a way to win a close one after an atrocious, scary start. In one game, the Bills were lost, and found." Read more

