[BN] Blitz: Bills made Patriots pay for light boxes against Josh Allen

Dec. 3, 2022

Analysis: Bills running game made Patriots pay for light boxes against Josh Allen

The New England Patriots on Thursday night played a game of "pick your poison." You can get beat by Josh Allen's arm and Stefon Diggs' route running, or you can force the Buffalo Bills to beat you on the ground.

For a long time, the latter has been difficult for the Bills during Allen's run at quarterback. But the running game, which has turned it on lately, made the Patriots pay for too often sending out a dime package (six defensive backs).

When New England was in dime, the Bills rushed 14 times for 83 yards (5.9 a carry).

As Mark Gaughan wrote: "It’s a cautionary game for defensive coordinators that want to try to overplay the pass game out of respect for Allen and his receivers."

"You never know," Diggs joked, "we might even start passing the ball a little bit.”

Here's Gaughan's analysis of how the Bills burned the Patriots when New England used light boxes.

