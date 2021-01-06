[BN] Blitz: Bills learned from crushing playoff loss in Houston

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Vic Carucci: Bills have learned from crushing playoff loss at Houston

All of this would be for naught. Josh Allen's giant leap forward. Stefon Diggs' arrival and dominance. A first division title in 25 years. The list of positives for the Bills is a lot longer.

But none of it will matter if the Bills don't do what they've failed to do in each of the last five times they've tried: Win a playoff game. The NFL is all about winning, and 13-3 looks great, but can quickly be erased from memory.

The Bills know this. All of their improvements last year were left in the dust by a gut-wrenching defeat in Houston, where the Bills, and specifically Allen, showed their inexperience.

“It still lingers a little bit, just knowing the situation of the game and things I could have done differently and reads I could have changed,” Allen said. “If I could change it, I obviously would, but I’m glad I can’t."

Instead, he said he's learned from it.