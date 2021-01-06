[BN] Blitz: Bills learned from crushing playoff loss in Houston

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 6, 2021
Vic Carucci: Bills have learned from crushing playoff loss at Houston
All of this would be for naught. Josh Allen's giant leap forward. Stefon Diggs' arrival and dominance. A first division title in 25 years. The list of positives for the Bills is a lot longer.
But none of it will matter if the Bills don't do what they've failed to do in each of the last five times they've tried: Win a playoff game. The NFL is all about winning, and 13-3 looks great, but can quickly be erased from memory.
The Bills know this. All of their improvements last year were left in the dust by a gut-wrenching defeat in Houston, where the Bills, and specifically Allen, showed their inexperience.
“It still lingers a little bit, just knowing the situation of the game and things I could have done differently and reads I could have changed,” Allen said. “If I could change it, I obviously would, but I’m glad I can’t."
Instead, he said he's learned from it.
Here's Vic Carucci's column on how the Bills learned from that crushing defeat.
How much would you pay?: He could've gone and joined his former boss at Dunkin' Donuts. Instead, he stayed in Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl. “It was worth everything. Worth whatever 10,000 shares of Dunkin’ stock would bring today. I don’t know what that is – and I don’t care.” Those are the words of Steve Champlin, a WNY native who worked with Bill Polian here and with the Colts. This week, he's supporting his hometown Bills. And, by the way, those shares are worth around $1 million. Read more
Pancho Power: Veronica Borjon had a dream recently. Ezra Castro was with her, still sick with cancer. The couple learned the Bills had earned their way to the Super Bowl. “It made me believe,” Borjon said. “I have a strong feeling the Bills are going to the Super Bowl.” Sean Kirst has the story on Josh Allen's jacket and how it continues to help a healing family. Read more
Notebook: Steve Christie will appear at a virtual breakfast tailgate party. Mark Gaughan has more on that, as well as the injury report and news on assistant GM Joe Schoen's job interview with Carolina. Read more
No go: From Vic Carucci: "Cornelius Bennett and Steve Tasker failed to make the cut to the list of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Tuesday." Read more
Where to watch: Businesses on Chippewa Street are working with the City of Buffalo to provide outdoor dining and large televisions so people can watch the game Saturday. Read more
Looking for beer for the game? These nine Bills-themed beers are Bills Mafia approved. Read more
Looking back: The coldest game to be played in Orchard Park was the AFC divisional playoff game between the Bills and Raiders in 1994. The Bills came out on top 29-23. Relive it with some photos from The News' archives. View photos
Video: As Buffalo rides a wave of momentum heading into the NFL playoffs' first round against the Indianapolis Colts, The News takes a look back at the Bills' last five playoff results, beginning with last year's overtime loss to the Houston Texans. Watch now
ICYMI: The Dolphins got in big trouble when trying to throw blitz packages at Josh Allen on Sunday. Here's how Allen and the Bills used sorting to solve the Dolphins' latest amoeba defense. Read more
Frank Reich... self-aware?: For the second time in three years, Frank Reich has the Colts in the playoffs. His recent run of success, though, predates that. Like usual, he takes the backseat. “The backup role has always suited me." The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins wrote about Reich and his "pastor's manner," among other things. Read more
