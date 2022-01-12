[BN] Blitz: Bills' late-season surge began with overtime loss in Tampa

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 12, 2022
Why Bills' late-season surge to win AFC East began with overtime loss in Tampa
Last year, it was the "Hail Murray" finish in Arizona that set the Bills on a path of destruction and an AFC East championship.
This year, you can point to consecutive losses to New England and Tampa Bay as the turning point in Buffalo's second consecutive division-winning campaign.
The Tampa game was almost a win, as the Bills rallied from 21 down at halftime to force overtime – only to lose when Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run, walk-off touchdown to send the Bills north with their tails between their legs.
The schedule was a bit favorable after that loss.
The Bills won their final four games against Carolina, New England, Atlanta and the New York Jets to get to where they are now: hosting a playoff game. After those two losses, it looked like reaching the playoffs was in doubt.
Jason Wolf has more on how the Bills turned it around.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Third time's the charm: “I had a feeling we would probably see them again,” Jordan Poyer said of the Patriots. “It’s very fitting.” Buffalo and New England are no strangers. When the teams meet Saturday, what gives? Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the familiarity. Read more
Good health all around: The Bills and Patriots are heading into wild-card weekend in good health. Mark Gaughan has the latest injury reports. Read more
Position grades: The Bills' defense set an NFL team record for third-down defense this season with another strong performance Sunday. So, perfect scores for the position groups were in order. Read more
Naked bootleg got Allen rolling: In case you missed it, here's Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Josh Allen and the offense, with some film review. The Bills used play action bootlegs to get the offense on track vs. the Jets. Read more
What's up with Mac Jones? From ESPN's Mike Reiss: "Jones' recent play, with the Patriots having lost three of their past four, has caused some to wonder whether he has hit the rookie wall." Read more
Owners' order of operations on full display in Miami: From Sports Illustrated: "When an NFL owner treats a team like a toy instead of a franchise, political positioning becomes the most important skill for its employees." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this Read more
Observations: Jack Quinn shows promise in debut, Sabres lose UPL in defeat Read more
Sabres notebook: Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo nearing return after Covid-19 absence Read more
Colleges: Dyaisha Fair's 40-point game for UB puts her in unique Big 4 women's basketball company Read more
St. Bonaventure comes back to beat La Salle in OT; UB, Canisius men win Read more
Soccer: FC Buffalo tabs Ryan 'Ozzy' Osborne as next head coach Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.