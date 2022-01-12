 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Bills' late-season surge began with overtime loss in Tampa
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Bills' late-season surge began with overtime loss in Tampa

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 12, 2022

Bills Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fights for yards during the second quarter of the team's 33-27 overtime loss against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Why Bills' late-season surge to win AFC East began with overtime loss in Tampa

Last year, it was the "Hail Murray" finish in Arizona that set the Bills on a path of destruction and an AFC East championship.

This year, you can point to consecutive losses to New England and Tampa Bay as the turning point in Buffalo's second consecutive division-winning campaign.

The Tampa game was almost a win, as the Bills rallied from 21 down at halftime to force overtime – only to lose when Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run, walk-off touchdown to send the Bills north with their tails between their legs.

The schedule was a bit favorable after that loss.

The Bills won their final four games against Carolina, New England, Atlanta and the New York Jets to get to where they are now: hosting a playoff game. After those two losses, it looked like reaching the playoffs was in doubt.

Jason Wolf has more on how the Bills turned it around.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Third time's the charm: “I had a feeling we would probably see them again,” Jordan Poyer said of the Patriots. “It’s very fitting.” Buffalo and New England are no strangers. When the teams meet Saturday, what gives? Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the familiarity. Read more

Good health all around: The Bills and Patriots are heading into wild-card weekend in good health. Mark Gaughan has the latest injury reports. Read more

Position grades: The Bills' defense set an NFL team record for third-down defense this season with another strong performance Sunday. So, perfect scores for the position groups were in order. Read more

Naked bootleg got Allen rolling: In case you missed it, here's Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Josh Allen and the offense, with some film review. The Bills used play action bootlegs to get the offense on track vs. the Jets. Read more

What's up with Mac Jones? From ESPN's Mike Reiss: "Jones' recent play, with the Patriots having lost three of their past four, has caused some to wonder whether he has hit the rookie wall." Read more 

Owners' order of operations on full display in Miami: From Sports Illustrated: "When an NFL owner treats a team like a toy instead of a franchise, political positioning becomes the most important skill for its employees." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this Read more

Observations: Jack Quinn shows promise in debut, Sabres lose UPL in defeat Read more

Sabres notebook: Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo nearing return after Covid-19 absence Read more

Colleges: Dyaisha Fair's 40-point game for UB puts her in unique Big 4 women's basketball company Read more

St. Bonaventure comes back to beat La Salle in OT; UB, Canisius men win Read more

Soccer: FC Buffalo tabs Ryan 'Ozzy' Osborne as next head coach Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News