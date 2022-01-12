[BN] Blitz: Bills' late-season surge began with overtime loss in Tampa

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 12, 2022

Why Bills' late-season surge to win AFC East began with overtime loss in Tampa

Last year, it was the "Hail Murray" finish in Arizona that set the Bills on a path of destruction and an AFC East championship.

This year, you can point to consecutive losses to New England and Tampa Bay as the turning point in Buffalo's second consecutive division-winning campaign.

The Tampa game was almost a win, as the Bills rallied from 21 down at halftime to force overtime – only to lose when Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run, walk-off touchdown to send the Bills north with their tails between their legs.

The schedule was a bit favorable after that loss.

The Bills won their final four games against Carolina, New England, Atlanta and the New York Jets to get to where they are now: hosting a playoff game. After those two losses, it looked like reaching the playoffs was in doubt.