[BN] Blitz: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence

View from Vegas: From Marc Lawrence, on Buffalo being a big betting favorite over Jacksonville: "We know this looks like candy-from-a-baby stuff, but laying the big wood on the NFL road is not in our wheelhouse. Pass."

Player of the Month: Bills kicker Tyler Bass was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October. "I look at it as more of team award," Bass said.

Josh Allen an all-time great with media: Allen is already the best Buffalo Bills quarterback of all time in the handling of the media, says Alan Pergament, who "covered the Bills in the 1970s and early 1980s in a backup role and who has watched every quarterback since handle the media in my role as a TV critic."