[BN] Blitz: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 5, 2021
PlayAction: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on pace to throw more than 20 interceptions in his rookie season, which sounds like a lot without a little context.
Here's some context: Peyton Manning led the NFL with 28 interceptions in his rookie season. Josh Allen threw 19 interceptions in his first 16 starts.
But what Allen has done since then is a key piece of data: He has thrown only 15 in 34 starts since early in the 2019 season.
The education of Lawrence is underway, thrown to the fire in his first NFL season on a bad team with a first-time NFL coach.
Buffalo has a chance in consecutive weeks coming up to feast on inexperienced quarterbacks. The Bills have 11 interceptions so far – the top rate in the NFL. They’re on pace for 26 pickoffs, which would be second-most by any team in the last eight years, Mark Gaughan wrote.
Would you want to be Trevor Lawrence Sunday?
Here's Gaughan's analysis of Bills-Jags as we head into the weekend.
