[BN] Blitz: Bills kicker Tyler Bass on Kansas City, punter battle, offseason prep

July 28, 2022

Bills kicker Tyler Bass on Kansas City, punter battle, offseason prep

Tyler Bass hasn't said much publicly in the months since the Buffalo Bills' season ended in Kansas City in the most gut-wrenching way possible.

Of course, the loss lingered.

“You sit back, you reflect and, most importantly, you just learn and grow,” Bass told The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

"I've already learned from it, I've already gotten better from it."

A new season gives him a chance to move on, and as the Bills turn the page and enter a season with high expectations again, the focus when it comes to Bass can be less about "13 seconds," and more about how excellent the start to his career has been entering his third season.

The kicker talked about that Kansas City loss, the punter battle, his offseason prep and more.

On Day 4 of training camp, that punter battle wasn't a key highlight.

What was?

Gabe Davis showed why he's a popular target among fantasy football players this summer with back-to-back touchdown catches of about 12 yards from Josh Allen during red-zone work.

Speaking of Allen ... the quarterback had a great day Wednesday, and scored his first “W” of the summer when the team he captained won the “Iron Bills Games,” the offseason contest run by the team’s strength and conditioning staff.

Mark Gaughan has the top Day 4 observations from Pittsford.

