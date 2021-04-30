[BN] Blitz: Bills hit a top need with their pick. Who could be next?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau
When you have a lot of holes on your roster, and winning a Super Bowl is an unrealistic possibility, the old adage of "take the best player available" usually makes sense.
When you're the Bills, with few holes on your roster, you can afford to take some risks. Especially when that "risk" is taking a 6-6 edge rusher who played in the ACC and managed 15.5 sacks in 13 games during his only full season of college football.
Even if Greg Rousseau doesn't start, he "could factor into the Bills' defensive front on a rotational basis," Vic Carucci wrote.
Rousseau is raw. He's still developing.
General manager Brandon Beane called Rousseau and last year's second-round pick A.J. Epenesa "future starters."
With a roster like the Bills have, being able to make that statement is a luxury.
Here's Carucci's column after the Bills made their pick last night.
