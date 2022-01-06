[BN] Blitz: Bills have warts but the AFC is wide open

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 6, 2022
Mark Gaughan: Bills have warts, but the AFC is as wide open as ever
The Kansas City Chiefs may have the best odds of any AFC team to win the Super Bowl next month, but they're far from the juggernaut they've been in recent seasons.
The Titans are getting Derrick Henry back, but are they legitimate championship contenders?
Are the Joe Burrow-led Bengals for real?
You get the point ... the AFC is wide open. And the Buffalo Bills, despite having warts of their own, are right in the thick of things as the regular season winds down and teams gear up for postseason football.
Mark Gaughan might not like the Bills' chances of winning three straight games and getting to the Super Bowl, but ... "The ticket to the Super Bowl in the AFC is more up for grabs than ever this year," he writes.
What would a path to Los Angeles look like?
Bills balance postseason goals with finale: The Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs. But how do they approach their final regular season game? “There's no letdown, per se, you don't want to take your foot off the gas and feel like, 'Oh, we've made the playoffs, all right,’ " Josh Allen said. “It's totally different now. It's a totally different game.” Katherine Fitzgerald has more. Read more
Inside the Bills' dynamic safety duo: How good is the safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde? Mark Gaughan makes the case that they’re the best duo in the league this year – and the all-time greats in franchise history. This week’s PlayAction takes us inside their success. Watch now
Hochul doesn't mention it, but stadium deal is approaching: As predicted, Gov. Kathy Hochul did not mention the new Buffalo Bills stadium in her State of the State address Wednesday, but all parties are indicating a deal is approaching. Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf have the latest. Read more
Another big rating: Sunday's victory over the Atlanta Falcons was the highest-rated Buffalo Bills game in local history since meters came here in April 2000, Alan Pergament reported. Read more
Misery for New York teams (in New Jersey): It's been a rough few years for New York Jets and New York Giants fans. From The Ringer: "The Jets and Giants are tied for the worst record in the NFL since 2017, but that alone doesn’t tell the story of their ineptitude. Here are the moments that defined this era in New York football, from a coach ranting to a quarterback seeing ghosts." Read more
Alternate site possibility: The NFL, in response to rising Covid-19 cases, is exploring the possibility of changing locations for the Super Bowl. Could the game get moved from Los Angeles? Read more
What home-field advantage? From the AP: "The cheering fans returned to NFL stadiums this season, forcing road teams into silent counts and other coping mechanisms to deal with the noise." It did little to boost the home-field advantage. Read more
