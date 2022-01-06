[BN] Blitz: Bills have warts but the AFC is wide open

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mark Gaughan: Bills have warts, but the AFC is as wide open as ever

The Kansas City Chiefs may have the best odds of any AFC team to win the Super Bowl next month, but they're far from the juggernaut they've been in recent seasons.

The Titans are getting Derrick Henry back, but are they legitimate championship contenders?

Are the Joe Burrow-led Bengals for real?

You get the point ... the AFC is wide open. And the Buffalo Bills, despite having warts of their own, are right in the thick of things as the regular season winds down and teams gear up for postseason football.

Mark Gaughan might not like the Bills' chances of winning three straight games and getting to the Super Bowl, but ... "The ticket to the Super Bowl in the AFC is more up for grabs than ever this year," he writes.