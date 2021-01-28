[BN] Blitz: Bills have to be realistic this offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 28, 2021

Vic Carucci: Bills must be realistic in approach to offseason

Brandon Beane said Wednesday what everyone seems to know: “We’re still not a Super Bowl team," the general manager said.

The Bills, Beane said, have made progress in each of the last two seasons, but there is work to be done.

"The goal here is to win that thing," he said. "Until we get in that game to compete for it, we can’t win it.”

The Bills have to find a way to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs, the team that beat them badly Sunday and will likely be favorites to reach the Super Bowl in each of the next few seasons if they stay healthy.

The Bills, Vic Carucci says, can't be complacent. They can't see their recent success and only think minor touchups are necessary.