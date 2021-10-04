[BN] Blitz: Bills have steamrolled 3 backup QBs. Here comes Patrick Mahomes

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 4, 2021

Jason Wolf: Bills have steamrolled three backup QBs. Here comes Patrick Mahomes

The week many football fans probably circled on their calendars when the NFL schedule was released is finally here.

And while some may have expected the Bills and Chiefs to both be undefeated at this point, there's no doubt that Bills fans are ready for a "Sunday Night Football" AFC championship rematch showdown.

Sure, watching your team beat up on its opponents is fun. But the Bills, who rolled to a 40-0 win Sunday over Houston, have not been remotely challenged by opposing offenses in their three games since dropping the season opener to Pittsburgh at home, a loss that looks worse and worse as the weeks roll on.

"The Bills don’t make the schedule. And they’ll make no apologies for handling their business against Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills," Jason Wolf wrote in his column following Sunday's snoozer.

Now, enter Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback is coming off a five touchdown performance during a 42-30 win in Philadelphia Sunday.