[BN] Blitz: Bills have room for Josh Allen extension. Here's why

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 10, 2021

Despite tight salary caps, Bills have room for big Josh Allen extension

The projections for 2022 seem like they're going to be off. The common thinking was that the cap number in 2021, a direct result of the economic impact of the pandemic, would just be a one-year blip. A hassle for NFL GMs as far as accounting goes, but 2022 would bring a big increase.

But the big bucks from the billions of dollars in television money aren't projected to make a real difference in the salary cap for NFL teams until the 2023 season. That means GMs like Brandon Beane, who are in the process of seeking a mega-deal with a quarterback, are going to have to be a little more nimble.

The Bills, however, might be in a little bit better shape than you think.

That's not to say things aren't going to be tight ... they are already. But as Mark Gaughan wrote: Beane has enough wiggle room to manage the salary cap this season and get a giant contract extension done for quarterback Josh Allen.

How can that happen? Two veterans could be cap casualties in 2022. Others might need to renegotiate.