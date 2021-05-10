[BN] Blitz: Bills have room for Josh Allen extension. Here's why

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 10, 2021
Despite tight salary caps, Bills have room for big Josh Allen extension
The projections for 2022 seem like they're going to be off. The common thinking was that the cap number in 2021, a direct result of the economic impact of the pandemic, would just be a one-year blip. A hassle for NFL GMs as far as accounting goes, but 2022 would bring a big increase.
But the big bucks from the billions of dollars in television money aren't projected to make a real difference in the salary cap for NFL teams until the 2023 season. That means GMs like Brandon Beane, who are in the process of seeking a mega-deal with a quarterback, are going to have to be a little more nimble.
The Bills, however, might be in a little bit better shape than you think.
That's not to say things aren't going to be tight ... they are already. But as Mark Gaughan wrote: Beane has enough wiggle room to manage the salary cap this season and get a giant contract extension done for quarterback Josh Allen.
How can that happen? Two veterans could be cap casualties in 2022. Others might need to renegotiate.
Here's a look at how the Bills can get the Allen deal done and best make the money work.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Roster projection: It's never too early to speculate, and a week after the NFL draft is a good time to take a good look at what the Bills are working with. So, who's going to make the 53-man roster? Jay Skurski took a crack at projecting it. Read more
Mailbag: Who will turn out to be the best value pick? Are the Bills still interested in tight end Zach Ertz? Who has the most to prove this season: Devin Singletary, Cody Ford or Ed Oliver? Would Beane have taken Travis Etienne? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
DK does pretty well: DK Metcalf couldn't catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday, finishing ninth out of nine but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Read more
Top trades: Buffalo's AFC East opponents were well-represented in ESPN Analytics writer Seth Walder's ranking of the top five in-draft trades. Read more
Speaking of those opponents, did you miss Mark Gaughan's look at how each of them fared in the draft? Read more
Ranking the draft classes: Two NFL.com writers teamed up to rank the draft classes of all 32 NFL teams. The Bills are in the bottom half. Read more
Mother's Day: Here's how NFL teams showed the mothers of the world some love on Mother's Day. Read more
Gronk gives back: Western New York native Rob Gronkowski donated $1.2 million to renovate a playground in Boston. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: By the numbers: Lots of ugly ones and some surprising ones from Sabres' season Read more
Inside the Sabres: Coaching hire to kick-start a busy offseason for GM Kevyn Adams Read more
Baseball: Bisons keep piling up the strikeouts in win over Worcester Read more
Inside Baseball: Bisons know 'short-term angst' is worth another summer of MLB Read more
Colleges: UB football coach Maurice Linguist: What he brings, what he needs to accomplish Read more
High schools: Kenmore wins Niagara Frontier League girls swim championship Read more
In clash of defending champions, Southwestern edges CSP to reach title game Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.