[BN] Blitz: Bills have a new gold standard to chase

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2021

Vic Carucci: Bills must ‘find a way’ to get better of gold standard

Bills fans better hope figuring out Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid doesn't take the Bills as long as it did for them figure out Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Because with the Patriots in the rearview and no obvious AFC East competitors breathing down their necks, Mahomes, Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the new gold standard and the team the Bills must look at to see where they need to get to.

“As far as the Buffalo Bills wanting to be Super Bowl champions, we’re going to have to go through that group," Tre'Davious White said. "We know that. We’re just going to go into the offseason with a fuel to get better. That’s all we can do. I know the guys on this team will, and we’re going to come back next year and give it a shot.”

Vic Carucci found a lot of context in White's final words there...

"White is correct. He knows that neither he nor even the staunchest Bills supporter can say, with conviction, the Bills will come roaring back with a team that will cast a shadow over the Chiefs."