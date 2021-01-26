[BN] Blitz: Bills have a new gold standard to chase

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 26, 2021
Vic Carucci: Bills must ‘find a way’ to get better of gold standard
Bills fans better hope figuring out Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid doesn't take the Bills as long as it did for them figure out Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
Because with the Patriots in the rearview and no obvious AFC East competitors breathing down their necks, Mahomes, Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the new gold standard and the team the Bills must look at to see where they need to get to.
“As far as the Buffalo Bills wanting to be Super Bowl champions, we’re going to have to go through that group," Tre'Davious White said. "We know that. We’re just going to go into the offseason with a fuel to get better. That’s all we can do. I know the guys on this team will, and we’re going to come back next year and give it a shot.”
Vic Carucci found a lot of context in White's final words there...
"White is correct. He knows that neither he nor even the staunchest Bills supporter can say, with conviction, the Bills will come roaring back with a team that will cast a shadow over the Chiefs."
Here's a column on the Bills and the new gold standard they have to chase.
Running game failures caught up: "With a team that just continues to score like the Kansas City offense, you’ve got to be able to match that," Josh Allen said. "Sometimes with running the ball, it takes the clock away, makes it a (shorter) game. You got to score points to keep up with them." The Bills struggled to run the ball all season. Would a running game have helped them Sunday? Maybe. Could it have hurt? Probably not. Read more
Analyzing Allen: Kansas City managed to do what many teams this season have failed to do: Make Josh Allen look good, but not great. The Chiefs' pass rush disrupted him. Their corners were tough and physical. They succeeded in making Allen uncomfortable. Jim Kubiak's final analysis of Allen's performance – with videos and play charts – breaks it all down. Read more
What we learned Monday: Cole Beasley caught 14 passes over three postseason games for the Bills in the last few weeks. He did all of that on a broken fibula. Read more
The Bills used Taron Johnson a lot Sunday and split Josh Norman and Levi Wallace's playing time. Gabriel Davis, meanwhile, took on a smaller workload. Here's what we learned from the snap counts. Read more
Position grades: Jay Skurski's letter grades for the Bills in his postgame report card Sunday night were rough. After rewatching the game, Mark Gaughan's numerical system was a little more kind to the position groups. Read more
Bills were ripe for Travis Kelce's big night: Buffalo allowed a league-high 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight touchdowns to tight ends this season. Attack an opponent where it's weak, they say. For the Chiefs, personnel made that decision all the more easy. Read more
Pass rush let the Bills down: Patrick Mahomes had turf toe and you'd never have known it. The Bills barely moved the KC quarterback out of the pocket, hitting him just twice all night. But, as Mark Gaughan wrote, "there's no ideal solution vs. the Chiefs." Read more
Who's a free agent?: Here are the Bills' free agents heading into the offseason listed by position. The new league year begins at 4 p.m. March 17. The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 23. Read more
Leslie Frazier's next step: The Bills' defensive coordinator will interview Tuesday for the second time for the head coaching position with the Houston Texans. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Alan Pergament had some kind words for Tony Romo, even as the former QB and CBS top analyst had some harsh ones for the Bills. "Romo showed why he is considered the best NFL analyst on any network. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was as good in his broadcasting role as the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was at quarterback." Read more
